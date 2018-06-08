App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police officers discuss about crime management in border areas

Top police officers of four eastern states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha - met here today and discussed about providing better crime management in their border areas, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top police officers of four eastern states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha - met here today and discussed about providing better crime management in their border areas, an official said.

The meeting was hosted by Odisha Director General of Police, R P Sharma.

"Police officers from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha discussed about effective and concerted approach towards the goal of providing better crime management in border areas," a senior police officer, who attended the meeting said.

The meeting also deliberated on issues of localised crimes like sand lifting in border areas, escape of criminals to border states after commission of crimes, transportation of drugs by trains, smuggling of antiquities, activities of Islamic terrorists and problems pertaining to cattle trade, the officer said

Issues like cyber crime, cyber terrorism, fake Indian currency notes circulation, ponzi schemes, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and firearms smuggling were also discussed, he said.

"Methodology on exchange and sharing of criminal intelligence between neighbouring Superintendents of Police was fine-tuned for future, particularly on organised crimes. It was decided to exchange teams from state CIDs to get details of database of interstate criminals/gangs," the officer said.

Officers from BSF and CRPF and SIB also attended the meeting.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.