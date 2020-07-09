App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Police launches massive manhunt for Vikas Dubey in Indo-Nepal border areas

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal.

PTI

The Bahraich police has launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas and is intensively checking vehicles in the region amid intelligence inputs that gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for killing eight policemen in an ambush, may escape to the neighbouring country.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal. Accordingly, an intensive manhunt has been launched in the Indo-Nepal border area in coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and in jungle areas on the border with Forest Department officials, he said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad, gives police the slip

Close

The police in coordination with SSB has launched a manhunt in Rupaideeh, Murtiha, Sujauli and Motipur police station areas and thoroughly checking all the vehicles, he said, adding the hunt for the fugitive gangster was going on in the forest areas as well.

related news

Mishra said even the Nepal Police has been contacted for the arrest of the gangster. He said photographs of Dubey has been made available to all gram pradhans of border villages and shared on Whatsapp groups of police. The pictures have also been pasted at all main crossings to help people identify him, the SP added.

Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide killed by STF
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 12:35 am

tags #Cirme #India #Nepal #Vikas Dubey

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.