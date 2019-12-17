Citizenship Act protest: Police fire teargas shells after agitation turns violent in East Delhi

Demonstrators run amid tear gas during a protest against citizenship amendment act in Seelampur area of Delhi (Image: Reuters)

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in east Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel, who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.



Clashes erupt in New Delhi between thousands of protesters and police, the latest violence in a week of opposition to a new law that blocks Muslims from neighbouring countries gaining citizenship. More here: https://t.co/LsIosaqapF by @DevjyotGhoshal #Seelampur pic.twitter.com/W1ZW6Be2we

— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 17, 2019

Police fired tear gas in the New Seelampur part of the capital to push back protesters swarming to barricades and throwing stones. At least two police were injured, a Reuters witness said. Cars were allegedly damaged and roads strewn with rocks while small fires on the road sent smoke into the air.

The protesters raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government, news agency PTI reported.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri have been closed and trains won't be halting at these stations.

This comes a day after protests turned violent near Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi.