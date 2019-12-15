App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police entered campus by force, no permission taken: Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor

University vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe. Akhtar condemned the police action

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed on December 15 that Delhi Police personnel entered the university by force without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

University vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe. Akhtar condemned the police action.

Soon after the violence in south Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves from the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

