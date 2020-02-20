App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police detain 99 people marching towards UP Bhawan demanding Kafeel Khan, Tahir Madni's release

The call for the protest was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Delhi Police detained 99 people on February 20 when they were marching towards the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here demanding the release of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan and Ulema Council national general secretary Tahir Madni.

While Madni was arrested in Azamgarh on February 5 on the charge that the anti-CAA protester he was leading used foul language against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kafeel Khan was held for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups through his speech at a protest against the amended citizenship law at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12.

The call for the protest was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Close

However, students from other universities also joined them.

While marching towards the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, the protesters raised slogans against the state government. They were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, Delhi Police officials said.

However, another group of students arrived near the UP Bhawan with posters against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

They too were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, the police said.

In total, 65 men while 34 women were detained. All of them were released later, they added.

Kafeel Khan has been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Mathura jail in connection with his anti-CAA speech at the Aligarh Muslim University.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

