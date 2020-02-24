App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Police constable dies in clashes over CAA in Delhi; section 144 imposed

Head Constable Ratan Lal was trying to pacify the clashing protesters when the stones hurled by them hit him on the head.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi Police head constable died on February 24 from the injuries he sustained while on duty in Delhi’s Maujpur area, which has been seeing violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was posted in the ACP Gokalpuri office, was present at the site where pro and anti-CAA demonstrators were pelting stones at each other.

Ratan Lal was trying to pacify the clashing protesters when the stones hurled by them hit him on the head. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Close

Another police personnel was also injured in the clashes, but as per a News18 report, his condition is stable now. Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, got injured while trying to contain the protests and fell unconscious.

related news

Notably, the tension in the area had escalated after a group of demonstrators had set two houses and a fire tender ablaze. They reportedly also tried to set fire to a petrol pump but weren’t successful.

Meanwhile, a bike-borne person was seen in possession of a country-made weapon. Police are trying to identify him and track him down and also find out how hundreds of people gathered at the clash site in such little time.

To contain the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in 10 locations of the National Capital and Delhi Police have urged the residents to help restore normalcy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media and urged the Lieutenant General to take cognizance of the violence and help control the law and order situation in North East Delhi.

He also bemoaned the death of the constable and wrote: “The death of a policeman is sad. He was also one of us. Nobody benefits from this (violence). Solutions to all problems can only come through peace.”

 

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:21 pm

