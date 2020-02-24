Police constable dies in clashes over CAA in Delhi; section 144 imposed

A Delhi Police head constable died on February 24 from the injuries he sustained while on duty in Delhi’s Maujpur area, which has been seeing violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was posted in the ACP Gokalpuri office, was present at the site where pro and anti-CAA demonstrators were pelting stones at each other.

Ratan Lal was trying to pacify the clashing protesters when the stones hurled by them hit him on the head. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Another police personnel was also injured in the clashes, but as per a News18 report, his condition is stable now. Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, got injured while trying to contain the protests and fell unconscious.

Notably, the tension in the area had escalated after a group of demonstrators had set two houses and a fire tender ablaze. They reportedly also tried to set fire to a petrol pump but weren’t successful.

Meanwhile, a bike-borne person was seen in possession of a country-made weapon. Police are trying to identify him and track him down and also find out how hundreds of people gathered at the clash site in such little time.

To contain the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in 10 locations of the National Capital and Delhi Police have urged the residents to help restore normalcy.



Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020



पुलिस हेड कोंस्टेबल की मौत बेहद दुःखदायी है। वो भी हम सब में से एक थे।

कृपया हिंसा त्याग दीजिए। इस से किसी का फ़ायदा नहीं। शांति से ही सभी समस्याओं का हल निकलेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media and urged the Lieutenant General to take cognizance of the violence and help control the law and order situation in North East Delhi.He also bemoaned the death of the constable and wrote: “The death of a policeman is sad. He was also one of us. Nobody benefits from this (violence). Solutions to all problems can only come through peace.”