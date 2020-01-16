App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police busts JeM module in Srinagar, arrests 5 operatives

Police said that huge expolsive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Police on January 16 said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Srinagar and arresting five of its operatives. It said that huge expolsive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives.

"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed  Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

