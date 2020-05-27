Police book man on sedition charges in UP after online comment on migrant issue

Police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a sedition case against a man for "disrespecting" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by commenting on social media site Facebook about the migrant workers' issue, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, police has booked Anup Singh under IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 500 (defamation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

"A post by Rajesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of Prayagraj, on his Facebook ID said I can’t understand why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not hire UP transport (department) buses? In this post, Anup Singh, resident of Prayagraj, commented about Yogi Adityanath… Through his Facebook ID, he is trying to disturb peace in the country and is disrespecting honourable CM Yogi Adityanath. Currently, the lockdown is underway in the country," the compliant, lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh says.

"We are investigating the case which was lodged after we received some complaints on social media from users. During the investigation, we will know about the accused. Our cyber cell teams are collecting his details," Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said, adding that the police is also going through Singh's old posts and will "track him down soon".

On May 16, Vadra, who is a Congress general secretary, had sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Congress leader said the party will bear expenses of their homeward journey. The proposal had triggered political mudslinging and a war of words between the Congress party and UP government.



