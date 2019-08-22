Police ban unlawful assembly ahead of Raj Thackeray's visit to ED office

Mumbai police on Thursday imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai, where MNS chief Raj Thackeray will be present in connection with a money laundering probe.

The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said.