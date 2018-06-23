App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poetess Sujatha Devi passes away

Sujatha Devi a well known travel writer passes away.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Poetess and winner of the Kerala Sahitiya Akademi award, B Sujatha Devi, passed away at a private hospital here today following brief illness. She was 72 and leaves behind two sons. Sujatha Devi is the younger sister of Poetess Sugatha Kumari and late Hridya Kumari. Her husband P Gopalakrishnan had predeceased her.

Sujatha Devi, also a well known travel writer, had served as English professor in various government colleges in the state, including the Maharaja's college in Kochi. Condoling her death, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said Sujatha Devi was noted for her poetry collections and travel writings.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 12:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Poetess #Sujatha Devi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.