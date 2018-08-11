Podcast | Story of the Day - Triple Talaq Bill will have to wait for winter

It was the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, but the Triple Talaq Bill will have to hibernate until the winter session to clear its last hurdle. Last year, on the August 22, the Supreme Court, by a 3-2 majority, declared the practice unconstitutional.

Subsequently, the Triple Talaq Bill (officially called the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence was introduced, and the Centre had hoped that it would be passed on the last day of the monsoon session. On our Story of the Day, we take a closer look at the Bill and triple talaq itself.

The latest from the last day of the session:

The monsoon session of the parliament was certainly more productive than the budget session. It ended after passing 21 laws, including one to amend SC/ST Act and another relating to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill. The session saw a no confidence motion against the government brought by the opposition which was defeated but not before Rahul Gandhi won a few hearts with a hug and a wink. What it did not see was the Triple Talaq Bill being passed.



The first change allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant triple talaq. "This would settle fears that even a neighbour can file FIR as is the cases in any cognisable offence. This would check misuse," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister, said.

The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.

A third amendment mandates that the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife. The magistrate would ensure that bail is granted only after the husband agrees to grant compensation to the wife as provided in the bill. The quantum of compensation will be decided by the magistrate, as per the bill.



The changes made by the Cabinet make the offence of triple talaq “compoundable.” Under a compoundable offence, both parties have the liberty of withdrawing the case. However, the jail term for a Muslim man who resorts to triple talaq remains three years and only a magistrate, and not a local police officer, can release the accused on bail.

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

What is triple talaq?

First, what is Triple Talaq? Triple Talaq, also known as talaq-e-biddat, instant divorce and talaq-e-mughallazah (irrevocable divorce), is a form of Islamic divorce which has been used by Muslims in India, especially adherents of Hanafi Sunni Islamic schools of jurisprudence. It allows any Muslim man to legally divorce his wife by stating the word talaq (the Arabic word for "divorce") three times in oral, written, or more recently, electronic form.

Under this practice, the man does not need to cite any cause for the divorce and the wife need not have been present at the time of pronouncement.

After a period of iddat, during which it is ascertained whether the wife is pregnant, the divorce becomes irrevocable. In the recommended practice, a waiting period was required between the three talaq pronouncements, during which reconciliation could be attempted.

However, it had become common to make all three pronouncements in one sitting.

A thus-divorced woman could not remarry her divorced husband unless she participated in a practice called nikah halala, in which she had to first marry another man and consummate that marriage before re-entering the previous one.

Halala means to make something lawful which is currently unlawful. Aparna Rao, in her work ‘Kinship, Descent Systems and State: South Asia,’ writes that “[U]ntil she remarried, she retained the custody of male toddlers and prepubescent female children. Beyond those restrictions, the children came under the guardianship of the father.”

The practice, though believed to be 1,400 years old, is not mentioned in the Quran. Several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned it, although it is technically legal in Sunni Islamic jurisprudence.

Triple talaq, in Islamic law, is based upon the belief that the husband has the right to reject or dismiss his wife with good grounds. If the wife wants to end her marriage and her husband does not agree to give a talaq, she has to comply with proceedings under the Dissolution of the Muslim Marriages Act.

As far as Sharia is concerned she needs to obtain a release from the marriage bond by the husband agreeing to such, by granting a Khula, or if he refuses to seek the dissolution of the marriage (faskh) by order of a sharia court judge (qazi).

Zakia Soman, one of the cofounders of the BMMA – the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), told Al Jazeera, “In the course of our work, we have regularly been approached by our sisters, complaining about mistreatment and misuse of the oral talaq system. In most cases, men go scot-free and believe their action is approved by the Quran.”

The legal battle — a timeline

The long-drawn battle began all the way back in 1978 with the Shah Bano case. Shah Bano was married to a lawyer Mohammed Ahmed Khan in 1932 in Indore. After 14 years of marriage, Ahmed Khan remarried, but continued to live with both his wives in the same house until 1975 when he forced Shah Bano, as well as five of their children, to leave. Bano protested. Ahmed Khan gave her triple talaq on the 6th of November 1978. She later reached out to him for support at which point Ahmed Khan said that alimony (meher) had already been given to her. The then 62-year old Shah Bano filed a criminal lawsuit against Ahmed Khan.

The genesis of the battle may have been in 1978, but the fight gained momentum in 2015 October, when the Supreme Court decided to look into the matter of Muslim women facing gender-based discrimination within the community.

In Feb 2016, the SC asked then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to assist it on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq, nikah halala, and polygamy. The Court asked the Centre to file a report of a high-level panel on “Women and the Law: an assessment of family laws with focus on laws relating to marriage, divorce, custody, inheritance and succession.” In June of that year, the apex court said that the triple talaq issue would be tested on “touchstone of constitutional framework.”

In October 2016, the Centre opposed in the SC the practices and favoured a relook on the grounds of gender equality and secularism.

In Feb 2017, the SC decided to set up a five-member bench to hear and decide the challenge to the issues raised. The five judges were from five different communities: Chief Justice JS Khehar, a Sikh, Justices Kurian Joseph a Christian, RF Nariman a Parsi, UU Lalit a Hindu and Abdul Nazeer a Muslim. There was no woman judge on the bench.

The Supreme Court had to examine whether Triple talaq has the protection of the constitution — if this practice is safeguarded by Article 25(1) in the constitution that guarantees all the fundamental right to “profess, practice and propagate religion”. The Court wanted to establish whether or not Triple talaq is an essential feature of Islamic belief and practice.

In May, the SC heard the arguments. AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) told the Supreme Court that matters of faith cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality, and said that Triple Talaq was a matter of faith for the last 1,400 years.

The team arguing for triple talaq equated the issue of Triple Talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court asked AIMPLB whether a woman can be given an option of saying 'no' to Triple Talaq at the time of execution of 'nikahnama'. The Centre argued that Triple Talaq is neither integral to Islam nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women (as reported by The Quint).

Later in the same month, AIMPLB filed an affidavit in the apex court saying it would issue an advisory to Qazis to tell bridegrooms that they will not resort to triple talaq to annul their marriage. The Board listed out guidelines for married couples including “social boycott” of those Muslims who resorted to triple talaq and the appointment of an arbitrator to settle marital disputes.

On the 22nd August last year, the SC issued its verdict by a 3:2 majority declaring the practice unconstitutional and that it was against the basic tenets of the Quran.

A move in the right direction or yet another anti-Muslim tool?

Well, on balance, it can be and has been, interpreted as a bit of both. According to the findings of a BMMA study, more than 90 percent of 4,710 women interviewed wanted a ban on unilateral divorce. There have certainly been many instances of women having been hard done by the issue of triple talaq, and the judgment was clearly a victory to these women, and many others who stood to be affected by it. But let’s take a look at those numbers first.

According to census data from 2011, the divorce rate among Muslims was 0.56 percent less than the Hindu community, which stood at 0.76 percent. As Al Jazeera reported last year, the government has not conducted any survey on the extent of triple talaq among Muslims.

Faizan Mustafa, vice chancellor of the NALSAR University of Law, told Al Jazeera, “Out of 4,710 people 525 divorces took place. Out of this only one divorce was by SMS. Therefore, they have played it out of proportion. Media has further portrayed as if every Muslim is divorcing through SMS."

Flavia Agnes, a women’s rights lawyer and the founder of Majlis, an NGO based in Mumbai which provides legal advocacy and support to women and children of all communities, was of the opinion that triple talaq was low-hanging fruit, and a tool for pro-Hindutva groups to vilify the Muslim community further.

Writing for Al Jazeera last year, she had remarked, “the Hindu majority has projected this carefully crafted and delicately poised judgement as an anti-Muslim verdict and a clear signal to bring in a uniform civil code, a demand which has been on the radar of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a whip with which to beat the Muslim community.”

The RSS, the VHP, and the BJP have, of course, lauded PM Narendra Modi’s efforts in getting triple talaq abolished. Modi was hailed a hero for fighting for the cause of Muslim women’s rights. In last year’s speech at Red Fort, Modi did mention the issue of Muslim women and triple talaq, and as Agnes noted, “there was a total silence on the issue of public lynching of Muslims.”

While we do not have exact numbers of divorce caused by triple talaq, we do have numbers of the public lynching of Muslims, and that number has only grown since 2014.

What next for the bill?

"I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, will you stand up for women's honour and pride? Congress should make their stand clear," Mr Prasad said urging Mrs Gandhi to support the bill. He said if Congress does not support the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill,' Gandhi should not talk of gender justice, dignity and equality. Prasad said the bill should not be opposed by Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee as it seeks to achieve gender equality.

“Our party’s position is absolutely clear on this, I will not say anything on this further,” said Mrs Gandhi. When last month, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "walk the talk" on the women's quota bill, Mr Prasad wrote back urging the Congress to support the "triple talaq" bill.

The Bill now hibernates until winter.