PODCAST | Fuel prices at all-time highs

Petrol prices have hit a record high of 76.24 rupees per litre and diesel shot up to its highest ever level of 67.57 rupees per litre. Oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless increases in international oil prices to Indian consumers.

Fuel prices in Delhi tend to be the least expensive in India. Petrol went up by 33 paise per litre in Delhi. This is the highest price since daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017. It is a similar story for diesel, as it went up by 26 paise, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

Today’s rise in prices is the seventh straight day of increase since oil PSUs resumed daily price revision or fuel prices on May 14th two days after a 3-week-hiatus courtesy the Karnataka polls. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 1.61 a litre and diesel by 1.64 in last seven days.

The hit is harder on consumers in other places. Rates vary across various states depending on local sales tax or VAT. Petrol is costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes result in one litre of petrol costing 84.07 rupees per litre. Petrol has reached Rs 81.83 in Bhopal, 81.73 in Patna, Rs 80.76 in Hyderabad. Fuel is cheapest in Panjim where a litre costs Rs 70.26. A litre of diesel now costs Rs 71.94 in Mumbai, 70.12 in Kolkatta and Rs 71.32 in Chennai. Diesel is the cheapest in Port Blair at Rs 63.35.

The government said it is keeping a close watch on the situation as crude oil hits USD 80 a barrel. Oil prices are now at their highest since November 2014, and adequate steps will be taken, is all that Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg divulged.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan weighed in on the issue, adding that the increase in fuel prices was due to reduced production of oil in Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and a hike in crude oil price in the international market.

The minister said the govt was cognizant of the fact that people, especially the middle-class, suffer due to any and every rise in oil prices. He said the government would try to work out a solution soon to deal with the situation.

Over the last few months, crude oil prices have increased in an unprecedented manner, reaching nearly $80 per barrel. It was last at that level back in 2014. This has stumped numerous experts, who have claimed till recently that it wasn’t possible for oil to approach those prices in the near term.

There are various reasons behind this high price. Due to geopolitical concerns, supply shocks in Venezuela, Mexico and Libya, sustained production cuts despite targeted moderation of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) inventories, tight demand-supply balance amid declining production and a weak dollar are some of the key factors which led to a rise in Brent crude oil price to $80/bbl.

The US-Iran saga is another reason. The United States’ decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal and the sanctions that are expected to be imposed on Iran, also factors behind the recent rally in crude prices. Iran currently exports around 2.5 million barrels of oil a day, which is roughly 4 percent of world’s total supply, and the newly-imposed restrictions could bring this figure down by as much as 1 million barrels a day.

The fragile economic situation in oil-rich South American countries combined with ageing conventional oilfields have resulted in Venezuela’s diminishing oil production. This, in turn, has worsened the already-tight supply situation from OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and political instability in the South American nation surrounding its national elections is just adding fuel to a rapidly-growing fire. With Maduro winning the election, the situation could see some improvement though that seems a stiff bet.

Also, oil prices rose as markets reacted to news that China and the United States have put a looming trade war between the world's two biggest economies "on hold".

But what does this increased price really mean for India?

In advanced countries (except the US) petroleum is a highly taxed commodity. Average citizens of these countries, however, have a higher income as compared to average Indians and the cost doesn’t set them back as much as it does for us. For instance, it will cost about 20% of the daily income of an average Indian to buy a litre of petrol.

Higher oil prices will mean increased raw material cost, working capital requirements and operating costs for user industries such as lubricants, chemicals (including consumer staples) and paints. Stock prices of these companies have already started discounting these negative factors