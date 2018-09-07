Podcast | Editor's pick of the day: Supreme Court decriminalises gay sex

Pardaa nahin jab koi khudaa se, bandon se pardaa karna kya?

Jab pyaar kiyaa toh darnaa kya

Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki, Chhup chhup aahein bharnaa kya

Jab pyaar kiyaa toh darna kya?

We have all been Anarkalis in the court of justice asking the powers that be that very question over and over again, and it appears today, we may finally, finally put to rest the question of legitimacy of love. It is pride, not prejudice that won today. It was beauty that killed the beast today. To millions of LGBTQIA+ individuals across the country, the Constitution of India, which guarantees justice, equality, and fraternity to all citizens, may finally ring true. That cognitive dissonance that millions have had to live their lives with, may finally be dissolved. At the stroke of the midday hour (or thereabouts), millions of Indians have awoken to life and freedom.

In this age of media hyperbole and a happy disregard for measured use of language, anything is iconic or landmark or momentous. But the Supreme Court of India decriminalising homosexuality by declaring Section 377, the draconian, Victorian-era penal provision which criminalised gay sex, as “manifestly arbitrary,” is one for the history books.

There is obviously much more work to be done, but on the 6th of September, is for gay celebration. 6/9 heralds happy hour. And this absolutely historic moment in Indian LGBT history is our Story of the Day. My name is Rakesh, and you are listening to Moneycontrol.

Validation, vindication, exhilaration... are all among the panoply of feelings that the community feels today, but the one that dominates is simple, humble, and silent – relief. The Supreme Court has affirmed what millions of people have always known but millions others doubted – that they are equal; that they are normal; that their love is natural. Constitutional morality has trumped social morality today in India, at least in the eyes of the law. “The love that dare not speak its name” may finally have a crack in the closet to come out and announce itself out and proud.

A five-judge bench comprising of CJI Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, has ruled that consensual adult gay sex is no longer a crime, saying sexual orientation – homo or hetero – is normal and people have no control over it. The judgement went on to say:

“We hold and declare that: (i) Section 377 of the Penal Code, in so far as it criminalises consensual sexual conduct between adults of the same sex, is unconstitutional;

(ii) Members of the LGBT community are entitled, as all other citizens, to the full range of constitutional rights including the liberties protected by the Constitution;

(iii) The choice of whom to partner, the ability to find fulfilment in sexual intimacies and the right not to be subjected to discriminatory behaviour are intrinsic to the constitutional protection of sexual orientation;

(iv) Members of the LGBT community are entitled to the benefit of an equal citizenship, without discrimination, and to the equal protection of law;

(v) The decision in Koushal stands overruled.”

WHAT IS SECTION 377?

Section 377 of the IPC, a vestige of colonial law dating back to 1861, refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

On the face of it, it would appear that 377 could have been applicable even to heterosexual individuals engaging in “carnal acts against the order of nature,” but it was hardly ever the case. As Justice Chandrachud noted the judgment by the Delhi High Court in the Naz Foundation case in 2009, “Section 377 IPC is facially neutral and it apparently targets not identities but acts, but in its operation it does end up unfairly targeting a particular community. The fact is that these sexual acts which are criminalised are associated more closely with one class of persons, namely, the homosexuals as a class.”

The IPC was introduced in India by the British in 1860. Section 377 was modelled on a 16th century law called the Buggery Act. This Act was passed by the British Parliament in 1553 under Henry VIII. The Act defined buggery as an act against the will of God. The act of buggery was punishable by death under this Act. Thomas Macaulay brought with him this act into the Indian Penal Code, and it had survived until now as Section 377. So abhorrent was homosexuality to the moral notions which he espoused, that Macaulay believed that even the idea of a discussion of homosexuality was repulsive. Justice Chandrachud noted that, “Section 377 reveals only the hatred, revulsion and disgust of the draftsmen towards certain intimate choices of fellow human beings.”

That revulsion was not an exclusively Victorian demesne. The Arthashastra made it a duty of the king to punish individuals indulging in homosexual acts. The Quran speaks of the “people of Lot” facing the wrath of God for engaging in lustful carnal acts; even now, in some Islamic countries, homosexuality is punishable by death. The verses from Leviticus in the Bible are only too well known (hint: the Bible, to put it mildly, does not approve of it). The Manu Smriti categorised gay sex as a crime but the punishment of purification by performing prescribed rites is believed to be a light punishment, suggesting that homosexuality in the time of Manu was more a question of morality rather than a problem of law.

It would take the British to truly take the matter of morality and run with it.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE JUDGEMENT:

AUTONOMY SUPREME

CJI Misra, writing for himself and Justice Khanwilkar, began with a quote by Goethe – “I am what I am, so take me as I am.” Emphasising autonomy, Justice Misra went on to say, “The natural identity of an individual should be treated to be absolutely essential to his being. What nature gives is natural. That is called nature within. Thus, that part of the personality of a person has to be respected and not despised or looked down upon. The said inherent nature and the associated natural impulses in that regard are to be accepted. Non-acceptance of it by any societal norm or notion and punishment by law on some obsolete idea and idealism affects the kernel of the identity of an individual. Destruction of individual identity would tantamount to crushing of intrinsic dignity that cumulatively encapsulates the values of privacy, choice, freedom of speech and other expressions.”

Both Justice Misra and Justice Chandrachud recalled John Stuart Mill’s Harm Principle, as the philosopher stated in his seminal treatise ‘On Liberty’: “The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilised community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not a sufficient warrant. The only part of the conduct of any one, for which he is amenable to society, is that which concerns others. In the part which merely concerns himself, his independence is, of right, absolute. Over himself, over his own body and mind, the individual is sovereign.”

Simply put, as long as it is lawful, one is entitled to determine and follow his/her pattern of life. In protecting consensual intimacies, the Constitution adopts a simple principle: the state has no business to intrude into these personal matters. Nor can societal notions of heteronormativity regulate constitutional liberties based on sexual orientation.

GIVING DIGNITY TO LGBTQ+ INDIVIDUALS

The Supreme Court noted at length the dignity that has been denied to LGBT individuals, and the transformative role of the judiciary in correcting the wrongs inflicted upon certain classes of individuals in the society. “A hundred and fifty eight years is too long a period for the LGBT community to suffer the indignities of denial. That it has taken sixty eight years even after the advent of the Constitution is a sobering reminder of the unfinished task which lies ahead. It is also a time to invoke the transformative power of the Constitution.”

In a moving passage, Justice Chandrachud noted, “It is difficult to right the wrongs of history. But we can certainly set the course for the future. This case involves much more than decriminalising homosexuality. It is about people wanting to live with dignity. That we can do by saying, as I propose to say in this case, that lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders have a constitutional right to equal citizenship in all its manifestations. Sexual orientation is recognised and protected by the Constitution. Section 377 of the Penal Code is unconstitutional in so far as it penalises a consensual relationship between adults of the same gender. The constitutional values of liberty and dignity can accept nothing less.”

The Court noted that the law has imposed upon LGBT individuals a morality which is an anachronism. Justice Chandrachud noted, “Their entitlement should be as equal participants in a society governed by the morality of the Constitution. That in essence is what Section 377 denies to them. The shadows of a receding past confront their quest for fulfillment.”

Sexual orientation has become a target for exploitation, if not blackmail, in a networked and digital age. The impact of Section 377 has travelled far beyond criminalising certain acts. The presence of the provision on the statute book has reinforced stereotypes about sexual orientation. It has lent the authority of the state to the suppression of identities. The fear of persecution has led to the closeting of same sex relationships. A penal provision has reinforced societal disdain. In her book ‘Epistemology of the Closet,’ Eve Sedgwick states that “the closet is the defining structure for gay oppression in this century,” and hopefully, this judgement paves the way for kicking that closet into the past.

DESTIGMATIZATION OF LGBTQ+ INDIVIDUALS

Importantly, Justice Nariman spoke of the need to sensitise the population to the challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals. Justice Nariman wrote, “We are also of the view that the Union of India shall take all measures to ensure that this judgment is given wide publicity through the public media, which includes television, radio, print and online media at regular intervals, and initiate programs to reduce and finally eliminate the stigma associated with such persons. Above all, all government officials, including and in particular police officials, and other officers of the Union of India and the States, be given periodic sensitization and awareness training of the plight of such persons in the light of the observations contained in this judgment.”

There have been several incidents reported by queer people of police harassment, and the verdict took not of that as well. “We hold and declare that in penalising such sexual conduct, the statutory provision violates the constitutional guarantees of liberty and equality. It denudes members of the LGBT communities of their constitutional right to lead fulfilling lives. In its application to adults of the same sex engaged in consensual sexual behaviour, it violates the constitutional guarantee of the right to life and to the equal protection of law,” wrote Chandrachud, categorically declaring such acts of harassment unconstitutional.

ADDRESSING THE QUESTION OF HOMOSEXUALITY AS A PSYCHIATRIC DISORDER

Kurt Hiller in his speech delivered at the Second International Congress for Sexual Reform held at Copenhagen in 1928, stated: “Same-sex love is not a mockery of nature, but rather nature at play…As Nietzsche expressed it in Daybreak, Procreation is a frequently occurring accidental result of one way of satisfying the sexual drive – it is neither its goal nor its necessary consequence.” Unfortunately, that has not been the long held notion about homosexuality as a mental disorder. It was not until 1973 that the American Psychiatric Association removed ‘homosexuality’ from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) of Psychological Disorders. The World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of diseases in the International Classification of Diseases in the publication of ICD-10 in 1992. In India, the Indian Psychiatric Society has also opined that sexual orientation is not a psychiatric disorder. It was noted that: “…there is no scientific evidence that sexual orientation can be altered by any treatment and that any such attempts may in fact lead to low self-esteem and stigmatization of the person.”

This is particularly important and poignant to scores of gay men and women who have been subjected to humiliating “conversion therapies” or have had to visit temples or churches or mosques to “cure” themselves from what made them, them.

IMPACT OF STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH OF LGBTQ INDIVIDUALS

In a very welcome move, the Court particularly addressed the impact of stigma on LGBTQ individuals’ mental health, and that going forward, these need to be addressed. Justice Chandrachud noted, “Global psychiatric expert Dinesh Bhugra has emphasised that radical solutions are needed to combat the high levels of mental illness among the LGBT population stating there is a “clear correlation between political and social environments” and how persecutory laws against LGBT individuals are leading to greater levels of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicide. He discusses studies from various countries which indicate that in countries where laws continue to discriminate against LGBT individuals, there are high rates of mental illness. Similarly he states that there have been a series of studies showing that in America, rates of psychiatric disorders have dropped when state policies have recognised the equal rights of LGBT individuals.”

At the heart of this debate was also the concept of ‘natural’ versus ‘unnatural’. What is the ‘order of nature’? And who decides the categorisation? And are the categories that water-tight? Is the state to draw the boundaries between what is permissible intimacy and what is not? Justice Chandrachud noted that homosexuality has been documented in almost 1500 species, and cited an article which said, “no species has been found in which homosexual behaviour has not been shown to exist, with the exception of species that never have sex at all, such as sea urchins and aphis.”

A VICTORY FOR THE CONSTITUTION; A GIANT LEAP FOR SOCIETY

In the nine judge Bench decision in Puttaswamy, this Court conceived of the right to privacy as natural and inalienable. The judgment of four judges in Puttaswamy held that the right to sexual orientation is an intrinsic part of the right to privacy. The judgment today was also a great victory and a proud testament to the transformative power of the Constitution. “In addressing LGBT rights, the Constitution speaks – as well – to the rest of society. In recognising the rights of the LGBT community, the Constitution asserts itself as a text for governance which promotes true equality. It does so by questioning prevailing notions about the dominance of sexes and genders. In its transformational role, the Constitution directs our attention to resolving the polarities of sex and binarities of gender. In dealing with these issues we confront much that polarises our society. Our ability to survive as a free society will depend upon whether constitutional values can prevail over the impulses of the time.”

The mark of a society in evolution is its ability to acknowledge the mistakes of its past. Germany did it; South Africa did it; Britain, grudgingly, did it. In a healing passage, the verdict went on to note, “In the process of remedying wrongs under a regime of constitutional remedies, recrimination gives way to restitution, diatribes pave the way for dialogue and healing replaces the hate of a community. For those who have been oppressed, justice under a regime committed to human freedom, has the power to transform lives. In addressing the causes of oppression and injustice, society transforms itself. The Constitution has within it the ability to produce a social catharsis. The importance of this case lies in telling us that reverberations of how we address social conflict in our times will travel far beyond the narrow alleys in which they are explored.”

Justice Misra also wrote of the non-retrogression doctrine. The doctrine of progressive realization of rights, as a natural corollary, gives birth to the doctrine of non-retrogression. “As per this doctrine, there must not be any regression of rights. In a progressive and an ever-improving society, there is no place for retreat. The society has to march ahead.”

The stigma against LGBTQ people is unlikely to vanish in a jiffy, the verdict notwithstanding. That is where the challenge ahead is – to change mindsets, to gain acceptance. History owes an apology to the LGBT community, said Justice Indu Malhotra. It certainly does. But, history will also judge the Court and this date well. It will note that the change was late in the coming, but come, it certainly did.

HERCULEAN LABOURS TO GET TO THIS POINT

Rome was not built in a day; A Suitable Boy wasn’t written in a day; and the clearing of the legal path for one suitable boy to love another suitable boy certainly didn’t happen over a day.

In 1994, ABVA (AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan), an NGO filed a petition in the Delhi HC seeking repeal of Sec 377, after Tihar jail inmates were denied condoms. This action did not follow through.

In 2001, Delhi-based Naz Foundation challenged the constitutionality of 377, and filed a petition in the Delhi HC.

In 2003, the Delhi HC dismissed the petition. More back and forths happened post 2003, but nothing substantial was achieved. However, in 2009, in a great outcome, the same court decriminalised homosexuality and called Sec 377 a violation of Articles 14, 15, 21 of the Constitution (relating to liberty and freedom of expression)

Between 2009 and 2012, various religious groups and individuals challenged the verdict and moved the Supreme Court.

In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld Section 377 reversing the decision of the Delhi High Court. (the “so-called rights” judgement)

In 2015, the Lok Sabha voted against the introduction of private member’s Bill by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to decriminalise homosexuality.

In August 2017, in a seminal verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the right to privacy, and added that sexual orientation is an essential component of identity, and that the rights of LGBTQ persons are real rights founded on sound constitutional doctrine.

In Jan 2018, the SC bench headed by CJI Misra said 2013 ruling to be reconsidered, and sent it to a larger five-member bench.

In July 2018, the hearings began.

On September 6, 2018, India broke free of the shackles of a 150-year-old anachronistic law, and finally arrived into the 21st century.

The Naz Foundation, Sunil Mehra & Navtej Johar (a gay couple who moved the SC in 2016), Menaka Guruswamy (a human rights lawyer), Ritu Dalmia (among the five individuals that petitioned the SC in 2016), Akkai Padmashali, and countless other activists have been the heroes of this process, and the country owes a huge debt of gratitude to each of the known and unknown faces and voices that have been integral to the process.

POSITIVE REACTIONS ACROSS THE BOARD (EXCEPT, WELL, SUBRAMANIAM SWAMY AND THE RSS)

An overwhelmingly positive reaction from across the boarded welcomed India into the world of equal rights. Karan Johar said it had infused oxygen back into society. Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan, Aayushman Khurana, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Manoj Bajpai (who played a gay professor Siras) were among the early ones to join in the congratulations brigade. Shashi Tharoor, while congratulating the Court, couldn’t resist saying the decision vindicated him, and also shamed “those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in the Lok Sabha”. The INC tweeted, “India has taken an important step to accomplish human rights worldwide. We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society.” Kapil Sibal, Milind Deora, Randeep Singh Surjewala, all joined in congratulating the SC and celebrating with LGBTQ people.

The RSS said it agreed with the SC, but still deemed homosexuality unnatural.

The ICJ and the UN lauded the verdict, with the UN hoping that “the ruling will be the first step towards guaranteeing the full range of fundamental rights to LGBTQ persons.”

Meanwhile, in another dimension, Subramanian Swamy decried the verdict and said homosexuality was a danger to national security, and that AIDS cases will increase now.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been tweeting about Swachh Bharat.

THE PATH FORWARD

We spoke to Dr Dhvani Mehta, Senior Resident Fellow at Delhi-based Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, which has only recently worked on a queer rights manual (that helps trans people navigating everyday processes), about what lies ahead for the movement in India. She welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, the long delay notwithstanding, and said, “Where the LGBTQ movement goes from here is, of course, a question for the community itself to decide. Justice Chandrachud’s opinion, in particular, paves the way for a full realisation of all the rights guaranteed in the Constitution. In Western jurisdiction, the trend has been to move towards marriage equality, but it may very well be the case that there might be other issues which are more pressing in the Indian context. For example, access to health or protection from discrimination at the workplace. Ultimately, the judgement lays the foundation, as Justice Chandrachud puts it, for LGBTQ individuals to reclaim equal citizenship under the Indian constitution.”

The verdict – as welcome as it is – has not been without a few issues raised. Nishita Jha, writing for Buzzfeed, went on to note that, “Activists have also criticised the fight for not being inclusive enough, and speaking disproportionately for the rights of upper class gay men. If you come from a privileged background, are educated, only then can you say that the only issue is around sexuality and same-sex love — the battle takes primacy for you only because the other battles have been won. The law actually affected trans sex workers the most, despite the fact they were entirely missing from the petitions. Repealing Section 377 is unlikely to improve the conditions of those most affected by the law. Even if they are not picked up for 377, they will be picked up for begging or soliciting or creating a nuisance or anything the police likes, really. It’s only one less section they can be applied for them. It’s only for gay men who have caste and class on their side that repealing the law makes a huge difference.”

Akhil Kang, writing for Firstpost, also noted the importance of intersectionality – that the movement in India must involve people from various classes and religions in society and not merely the elite. “What is at stake when upper caste queers become the symbol of injustice in a country marked by extreme caste, religious and wealth inequalities? What does it mean when a right-wing LGBT activist dismisses interventions made by queer-Muslims in our country for diluting the movement and who at the same time justifies it by claiming to have intimate sexual encounters with Muslim man? How are we gearing up for the saffron taking over every other colour we live for? Are we ready to deal with the consequences of this litigation ending in this particular moment of heightened government surveillance, increased State-sanctioned police arrests and violence and not to mention fearless mobs targeting, shooting and lynching of particular castes and religious identities? Is 377 just that then... about our capabilities and ambitions to indulge in ‘non penile-vaginal intercourse?,” he went on to ask.

Yes, the road ahead is not easy. And the path ahead must be more inclusive than ever. We must never allow ourselves to fall for the “danger of a single story.” LGBTQ narratives in India are as diverse as the country itself. And if we don’t all progress together, we don’t progress at all. But this was a good day for the country; this was a good day for the collective dignity of society and the individual dignities of the many millions who have been relegated to second class citizen status and made to suffer in silence. Justice Chandrachud evoked Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy”:

“It's coming through a hole in the air,

It's coming from the feel

that this ain't exactly real,

or it's real, but it ain't exactly there.

From the wars against disorder,

from the sirens night and day,

from the fires of the homeless,

from the ashes of the gay:

Democracy is coming…”

Closer home, Vikram Seth, had lamented on the day the SC upheld Section 377 in 2013:

“To undo justice, and to seek

To quash the rights that guard the weak –

To sneer at love, and wrench apart

The bonds of body, mind and heart

With specious reason and no rhyme:

This is the true unnatural crime.”

“All ye who sleep tonight,” sleep tight, hug your loved one a little closer because in our land, all love going to finally be equal; and wake up to a better, brighter morning, for you are no longer a criminal.