Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day - Maratha protests redux

It was a day of Maratha protesters taking to the streets yet again. Agitating Maratha leaders had called for a statewide shutdown in Maharashtra on Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm. The protests went off largely peacefully except for a few skirmishes in Pune, Sholapur, Latur, among others. The events of the protest, and the reason why the Maratha protests happen so often (there have been 58 silent protests since August 2016), how granting reservations to the Maratha community is a double-edged sword for CM Devendra Fadnavis, and what lies at the heart of this unrest constitute the questions we will be answering on our Story of the Day.

Protesters demanded a written undertaking from the CM and the chief secretary that the quota will be implemented by November-end. "The entire Maratha community would be on the roads, blocking thoroughfares, from village pathways to national highways," Uday Gavare, MKM's Latur coordinator told The Times of India. The MKM is not satisfied with the Chief Minister's verbal assurances, NCP leader Abhijit Deshmukh, among those leading the stir in Aurangabad, told the paper. Several Maratha leaders feel that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders may not keep the quota promise. "The state government has not only failed to implement its promises made to the Maratha community before the 2014 assembly elections and in the last four years but also delayed the procedure of withdrawing police complaints filed against the Maratha youth across the state," said Vinod Pokharkar, a leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Another reason for agitation is the non-withdrawal of charges against nearly 2,000 youths, who were arrested by the local police under serious charges in the state, following the agitations held last month. "With the August 9 protest imminent, the state government ensured that hearing on the cases against the Maratha youth would take place after August 9. This means that these youths will remain behind bars till Thursday," Pokharkar alleged.

THE MARATHAS IN MAHARASHTA – A CLOSER LOOK

Marathas – a politically influential community that constitutes about 38% percent of Maharashtra’s population. Reservations for the community have been a contentious issue for years, and this very issue is on the boil yet again. This is not the first case of such a protest we have seen in Maharashtra. The question we ask therefore is why they happen so often.

Changing societies – is one explanation. Like the Jats in the North West regions of the country and the Patels in Gujarat and Vokkaligas in Karnataka, Marathas have a large share in the state’s population and have historically held sway in local politics. Like the other communities I mentioned earlier, the Marathas too have historically been a land-owning community. Roshan Kishore, writing for Hindustan Times, says, “[this] traditional dominance is being threatened in the new economic order where educations and jobs matter more than farm incomes”, and that this may be at the heart of the protests from the community.

To make his case, Kishore cited two research papers published in the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW), each with a contrasting result.

The first paper by Siwan Anderson et al, titled ‘Distress in Marathaland’, published in December 2016, argued that, “The Marathas, Maharashtra’s dominant community, have been protesting against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and demanding reservations for themselves and a hike in minimum support prices. This study reveals that these demands do not address the source of Maratha distress—stagnation of farm incomes and the failure of the government to improve agricultural productivity. Poor farmers, whether Maratha or Dalit, have the same grievances, and therefore, a caste-based mobilisation may actually be counterproductive.”

The Maratha protesters have labelled this movement as a movement by the “deprived” against the “privileged.” Which begs the question – are the Marathas a privileged community? Interesting also is the fact that what began as a movement by the have-nots has turned into a caste movement. But first let’s compare the Maratha community to OBCs and SCs, that is, groups that ­do have reservations.

The data for the Anderson study came from a 2007 survey of 9000 households in 300 randomly selected villages of Maharashtra, with 40% of the households covered in the survey below the state poverty line. Anderson and others, in their work, found that not all Maratha cultivators were better off than their OBC counterparts, even though only 24% of the OBCs had land holdings greater than 5 acres in comparison to 34% of Marathas holding land greater than 5 acres. OBCs with large landownership reported much larger yields than Marathas with smaller tracts. OBCs – both male and female - also had a higher percentage share in terms of education above secondary level than the Marathas.

The second paper – with contrasting results – came from Ashwini Deshpande and Rajesh Ramachandran and was published in the Economic and Political Weekly in 2017. They used data of 15984 individuals from the India Human Development Survey conducted in 2011-12. The study went on to show that Marathas were actually better off than all caste groups excluding Brahmins not just in land endowments but also education and access to government jobs in Maharashtra.

As one can see – there is already a contrast between two academic studies on the performance of the Marathas as a community along certain socioeconomic parameters. Which is why, let’s take a closer look at the numbers and see how the Marathas, as a community, stack up in terms of dominance and political clout.

Meena Menon, writing for the Hindu in 2012, gave us some numbers: “From 1962 to 2004, of the total of 2,430 MLAs, 1,336 or 55% were Maratha. Nearly 54% of the educational institutions in the state are controlled by them. Of the 105 sugar factories, 86 are headed by Marathas, while 23 district cooperative banks have Marathas as chairpersons. Marathas dominate the universities in the state, with 60% to 75% presence in the management. About 71% of the cooperative institutions are under the control of this community. In Maharashtra, 75% to 90% of the land is owned by the community. In addition, all the milk cooperatives and cotton mills are either owned or controlled by them. In 54 of the 288 assembly constituencies, only Marathas have ever been elected—even without any reservations.” Anderson’s survey found that even though Marathas had a share of 38% in the population, they filled 63% of the unreserved gram pradhan positions. Deshpande’s paper shows that Marathas have a greater probability of having a panchayat member who is close to or from their own households than all other caste groups. Let’s not also forget that Sharad Pawar, union agriculture minister for ten years 2004 to 2014, is a Maratha. Since becoming a state in 1960 till 2012, Maharashtra has had 18 Chief Ministers, 10 of whom have been Marathas.

WHY THEN THE DISCONTENT?

I said earlier that the anxieties in many agrarian communities may be rooted in the economic transformation that India has seen since the 1960s. Researchers have demonstrated that among the greatest beneficiaries of the green and milk revolutions of early independent India were Jats, Marathas, and Patels – predominantly agricultural communities. Deshpande et al writes, “The transformations happening in the economy, in particular, the declining importance of agriculture, the growth of corporatised agriculture, and the increase in water shortages have added to the possibility that these groups might feel increasingly vulnerable, especially given their former positions of strength.” They further elaborate – “Overall, there is discontent among powerful farming communities due to the perception that real economic power lies in the hands of big corporations, and that the state, overtly or covertly, acts in the interest of these corporations. These farming communities feel their power slipping away or eroding, in addition to feeling ill-prepared to shift towards livelihood opportunities in the urban and formal sector.”

Sonalde Desai, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, talks about the perception of prosperity. She discusses how a “sense of fairness in economic outcomes is strongly related to perceptions of prosperity.” The implication being that individuals or communities are more likely to feel deprived if they feel strongly that the odds of economic success are stacked against them – a similar argument has also been made about the white working class communities in rural America.

Research on the ground seems to indicate otherwise – that often, these communities are not the most marginalised, and indeed have consolidated their advantage over other marginalised groups, and have narrowed gaps with the dominant groups in their respective states between 2004-2005 and 2011-12. And yet, Desai goes on to report, “forward castes were about 30% more likely to feel that they were worse off in 2011–12 than in 2004–05.”

The last question we ask therefore is – do the protests have any real merit? The answer to that is Yes. The movement has certainly galvanised the Maratha community across subcastes to give voice to the overwhelming opinion that the agrarian communities need more help. But we must also emphasise, as multiple researchers have consistently, that these anxieties are not one community’s alone and that the movement should champion the cause of all farmers, across caste and community lines. One must also be aware of deepening the Maratha-Dalit divide and take all steps to prevent that from happening in an already divided society.

On the topic of reservations, I will let the researchers have the last word. Deshpande and Ramachandran write, “Economic changes that give rise to widespread anxieties need to be understood, and genuine grievances, including those that might come from forward castes dealing with agrarian transformations, must be addressed. With regard to demands for inclusion into the OBC category, we argue the following: given increased levels of privatisation, the total number of jobs that are eligible for reservations, is already shrinking. In another paper (Deshpande and Ramachandran 2016), we demonstrate how existing OBCs and SCs/STs are further lagging behind upper castes when a range of material indicators are considered. In this context, extending quotas to relatively richer and more powerful groups would result in diluting the already small and shrinking entitlement for communities that are truly disadvantaged and discriminated against.”

How this situation will evolve is something we will be watching very closely. For Devendra Fadnavis, this is certainly a humdinger of a situation.