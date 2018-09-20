Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day – Political repercussion of the Triple Talaq Ordinance

The Beetlejuice (the 1988 horror film where proclaiming the word Beetlejuice thrice results in the appearance of a ghost) of Bills – Triple Talaq – is in the news again. On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind cleared the ordinance moved by the Union government making Triple Talaq a punishable offence. As we might recall, the government failed to get the Bill passed during the monsoon session of the parliament.

Last year, on the August 22, the Supreme Court, by a 3-2 majority, declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional. Subsequently, the Triple Talaq Bill (officially called the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which makes instant Triple Talaq a criminal offence was introduced, and the Centre had hoped that it would be passed on the last day of the monsoon session. The Rajya Sabha did not pass it, and the Bill will now have to wait until the Winter Session to go further in the parliament. (You can read and hear our earlier detailed podcast about it here.)

But with this ordinance being passed, it will now serve as an interim law for the next six months, after which the amended version of the bill will have to be tabled and cleared by both houses of Parliament before the law is finally passed.

The ordinance being passed and what the reactions to it from across the spectrum constitute our Story of the Day.

The latest ordinance

The Union Cabinet on September 19, passed an ordinance that makes talaq-e-biddat, or instant Triple Talaq, a criminal offence that will attract a maximum jail term of three years for the husband and a fine. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, describing the practice of Triple Talaq as “barbaric and inhuman,” approved the ordinance to ban the practice, saying also that there was a "compelling necessity" to bring the measure as instances of talaq-e-biddat continued unabated despite the Supreme Court striking it down.



The first change allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant Triple Talaq. "This would settle fears that even a neighbour can file FIR as is the cases in any cognisable offence. This would check misuse," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister, had said last month.

The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.

A third amendment mandates that the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife. The magistrate would ensure that bail is granted only after the husband agrees to grant compensation to the wife as provided in the bill. The magistrate, as per the bill, will decide the quantum of compensation.



Last month, on the last day of the monsoon session of the parliament, the Cabinet made three amendments to the Triple Talaq law. While the proposed law will remain "non-bailable'' offence, the accused can approach a magistrate even before the trial to seek bail. Under a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted by police at the police station. The three amendments introduced were as follows:

The changes made by the Cabinet make the offence of Triple Talaq “compoundable.” Under a compoundable offence, both parties have the liberty of withdrawing the case. However, the jail term for a Muslim man who resorts to Triple Talaq remains three years and only a magistrate, and not a local police officer, can release the accused on bail.

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

BJP vs Congress

On September 19, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “201 cases had been reported from across the country after the Supreme Court banned Triple Talaq in August 2017. Since January 2017, 430 cases had been reported until September 13 this year. What is important is that the practice of Triple Talaq continues in spite of the Supreme Court having annulled it and the Lok Sabha having passed a Bill that is pending in the Rajya Sabha. We have all the evidence and a series of papers in this regard,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister also went on an offensive against the Congress saying, the Bill was not supported by the Congress because of “vote bank pressures.” Just as he had done last month, he appealed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to support it in the next Parliament session.

In response, the Congress said this was yet another smokescreen on the BJP’s part and alleged that “an unnerved BJP cornered over incidents of gruesome rapes” and lack of security for women was seeking to divert the political agenda.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked, “While punishing the husband, all the women’s groups have asked an obvious question: ‘Once husband is in jail, who will pay maintenance and/or subsistence allowance to the woman and children?” He went on to add, “As raised by the Congress party as also various groups, why should the woman and children not have a right to proceed against the estate i.e. movable and immovable property of the husband? Modi Govt has deliberately not made any such provision.”

Rejecting criticism that it was stonewalling the legislation, the Congress party said putting the bread-winner of a family in jail would not just be injustice to his family, but also to the woman and her children as they would be left to fend for themselves without financial support during that period.

The Congress had told Ravi Shankar Prasad that it would be ready to support the bill, even with the criminal clause, if the government takes upon itself the responsibility of financially supporting all Muslim women whose husbands are in jail for pronouncing instant Triple Talaq.

But the government had rejected the proposal. To bolster its case, the Centre had even sought the opinion of all state governments on the subject, and, most of them had supported the bill in its present form.

As News18 reported, the ordinance comes just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Muslim women “that the entire nation is there with them and we will ensure that they get justice.”

With this ordinance, that shall be law for the next six months, India has joined 22 countries including its neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, which have also banned the practice of instant Triple Talaq.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh, it requires the man who wishes to divorce his wife to give the 'arbitration council' a written notice of his having done so, and supply a copy of the same to his wife. In Pakistan, Triple Talaq was abolished when it issued its Muslim Family Law Ordinance in 1961, according to Geo News.

In Afghanistan, divorce through three pronouncements made in only one sitting is considered to be invalid. Sri Lanka's Marriage and Divorce (Muslim) Act, 1951 as amended up to 2006, banned Triple Talaq, according to a report by Pakistani scholar Mohammed Munir.

Many Muslim and women’s organisations are against the idea of criminalizing Triple Talaq. Triple Talaq has been a contentious issue for decades now. We have traced its journey on our previous podcast, so now would be a good time to catch up.

As early as 2002, the Supreme Court invalidated a divorce through Triple Talaq in a case called Shamim Ara vs State of Uttar Pradesh. Last year, in February, many petitioners including a victim of Triple Talaq, Shayara Bano, had moved the SC to demand that Triple Talaq, polygamy, and nikah halala be declared unconstitutional.

Nikah halala is a practice in which a woman divorced through Triple Talaq had to first marry another man and consummate that marriage before re-entering the previous one. Halala means “to make something lawful which is currently unlawful.”

In August 2017, a five-judge bench of the SC declared Triple Talaq unconstitutional. After the judgment, some Muslim women’s organisations, most notably, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan – one of the petitioners in the case – urged that there be a law to make Triple Talaq a criminal, punishable offence.

Soon after, the Bharatiya Janata Party government tabled a Bill in the Lok Sabha, which sought to make Triple Talaq a cognizable, non-bailable criminal offence attracting imprisonment of up to three years and a fine. Among the provisions stated in that Bill was that it allowed anyone to file a police complaint against a husband if they encountered a case of Triple Talaq – with or without the consent of the wife thus divorced. That provison was amended, as we discussed earlier.

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan has welcomed the ordinance and the amended provisions. Noorjehan Safia Niaz, the co-founder and trustee of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, speaking to Scroll, said, “These amendments are exactly the kind of changes we wanted to the original Triple Talaq bill.”

She added, “It would have been better if the law was passed by the Rajya Sabha as well, but this law is important because Muslim women need legislative protection against practices like Triple Talaq. Once a legislation comes in, there is always the possibility of improving it further.” Zakia Soman, co-founder of BMMA, told Al Jazeera, “We welcome this. The Muslim woman is happy today because she wants legal protection.”

Just like the Indian Muslim is not a monolith, BMMA is not the only organization that works for Muslim women’s rights, and theirs is not the only prevailing opinion. There are many organisations that contend that there is a difference between the unconstitutionality of Triple Talaq and declaring it a criminal offence. Many have spoken out about the Bill as yet another tool to demonise the Muslim male by the ruling party.

Flavia Agnes, a women's rights lawyer based in New Delhi, speaking to Al Jazeera, said the government's move "makes no sense.” “This is a bad decision. They could not pass it in parliament, now they have brought an executive order. The Supreme Court has already said it is invalid. So if something is invalid already, how can it be a crime?" Agnes asked.

“The effect on women of instant Triple Talaq and desertion of wives is the same. So many men, Hindus and Muslims, desert their wives, and that should also be criminalised. Why are you not doing anything about that? This step is only to target Muslim men,” she added. Agnes said the debate around instant divorce might risk normalising far-right rhetoric of India's ruling party by demonising the Muslim community. (source: Al Jazeera)

Other lawyers from the organization founded by Agnes, Majlis - meaning “association” in Arabic – a non-profit, feminist legal services organisation, also expressed doubts about how the law against Triple Talaq could be implemented in cases where there is no digital proof of the pronouncement, like in oral Triple Talaqs. Audrey D’Mello, a lawyer at Majlis, asked, “How will trials be conducted?” Speaking to Scroll, she asked, “If the man denies having pronounced talaq, what evidence would the woman have to prove her case?”

Writing for Al Jazeera last year, Flavia Agnes had remarked, “the Hindu majority has projected this carefully crafted and delicately poised judgement as an anti-Muslim verdict and a clear signal to bring in a uniform civil code, a demand which has been on the radar of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a whip with which to beat the Muslim community.”

Speaking to Scroll, Hasina Khan, a founder of human rights organisation Bebaak Collective, echoed Agnes’s views. She said, “We are totally disappointed by this ordinance; it will amount to targeting Muslim men in the name of Muslim women.” Bebaak Collective supported the move to make Triple Talaq unconstitutional. Bebaak hopes to challenge the ordinance in court.

Javed Anand, human rights activist, expressed relief at the amendments made but remained concerned about the criminalization of Triple Talaq. Convenor of the group Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, Anand said to Scroll, “We stand by our position that it is far better to treat Triple Talaq as a form of domestic violence, under the Domestic Violence Act.” He also pointed out what the Congress party had in its statement – that a man imprisoned for three years would not be in a position to earn and provide his wife with the allowance. Meanwhile, he said, the man would be provided with food, clothing and shelter in prison.

While the Congress has remained steadfast in its non-support of the Bill, Shiv Sena, has come out to reinforce what many people have argued is the subtext of the passing of the Bill. Welcoming the Centre passing the ordinance, the Shiv Sena asked the government to take a similar route for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The government should take steps to fulfil “at least one promise" made to Hindus of the country, keeping their sentiments in mind, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

But wait… didn’t the BJP say its collective saffron heart bled about the subjugation of Muslim women and that’s what made them so gung-ho about the Bill?

Of course.