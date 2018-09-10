Podcast | Editor's pick of the day: Bharat bandh over fuel prices - All you need to know

The major opposition party of India, the Indian National Congress, had asked for a nationwide shutdown or "Bharat Bandh" today on the 10th September today protesting the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel in the country. While the Congress had announced the bandh for 6 hours starting 9 am, the CPI(M) had called for a twelve-hour bandh starting from 6 am to 6 pm.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party would take to the streets on September 10 to highlight the BJP government's apathy. He said that the common people were bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Surjewala said his party wanted to highlight the 11 lakh crore rupees fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state. All that you need to know about the Bharat bandh that was called for today - which were the parties supporting it? What kind of damage did the country suffer? And what kind of violence ensued? These will be some questions we will answer on our Pick of the Day.

NDTV reported that leaders of various opposition parties (22 in all) led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the countrywide protests against rising fuel prices from Rajghat. They started the day by paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, and marched to Ramlila Maidan. Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of PM Narendra Modi, and said the country had seen unprecedented changes during the Modi regime. He was joined on stage by his mother Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh, addressing the gathering said there were many changes brought about during Modi’s time that were not in the best interests of the country.

Some incidents of violence were reported in various parts of the country, but by and large, it was a largely peaceful Bandh day across the country.

Later in the evening, M Chandrababu Naidu announced a Rs 2 cut in petrol and diesel prices effective starting tomorrow.Listen in to know all that transpired in the country on the day of the Bharat Bandh called for by the Congress.