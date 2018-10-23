Podcast | Editor's pick of the day - A case of exploding firecrackers at the Supreme Court

September was a blockbuster month for the Supreme Court. October... not so much. With the Sabarimala decision proving very controversial, the apex court’s decision on the use of firecrackers during Diwali, or Deepavali, was being observed closely.

The court has now ruled that firecrackers can be used only between specific hours on Deepavali. And not just Diwali, the court extended the ruling to other occasions as well, like Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The order says firecrackers can only be used between 8.00 pm and 10.00 pm during Diwali, and between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am during Christmas and New Year’s.

The Hindu reported that judges AK Sikri, AM Sapre and Ashok Bhushan reverted to the court’s own November 2016 decision that suspended the sale of firecrackers in order “...to test itself to find out whether there would be a positive effect of this suspension, particularly during Deepavali period.”

Before we discuss today’s verdict, it would help us to recall the background to this entire case. AKA, why is the Supreme Court even talking about Diwali crackers?

No smoke without fire

It started in 2016. In 2016, Delhi suffered a particularly nasty ‘smog attack’ that lasted nearly two weeks after Diwali. Based on a joint PIL by three Delhi kids - Arjun Gopal, Aarav Bhandari and Zoya Rao Bhasin - all aged between six months and 14 months, the Supreme Court banned the sale and stocking of all types of firecrackers.

It had taken into consideration the terrible quality of air in the national capital region. On 11 November 2016, the Supreme Court suspended the sale of firecrackers to, as quoted above, “test the suspension order and ascertain its positive effect on the air quality in the NCR during the Diwali period.”

The court had also banned the issuance of any new licences in Delhi and NCR with immediate effect. But it did not ban the use of firecrackers.

That order remained operative until Diwali last year, but its impact had not been tested over the duration of the festival itself.

On September 12, 2017, following a petition by cracker manufacturers and license holders, the court lifted the ban, observing that the pollution control authorities had failed to provide "empirical data" that proved firecrackers were responsible for the extremely poor quality of air in Delhi-NCR after Diwali.

Then, the same three kids approached the court seeking the restoration of the 2016 ban. The PIL claimed children were the worst-affected by pollution, explaining that "their lungs are not fully developed, making their systems more vulnerable and prone to lung disease, asthma, coughing, bronchitis, and retarded development of nervous system and cognitive impairment".

Taking cognizance of the issue, Judges Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta put some restrictions in place citing the "adverse effects" of burning crackers "witnessed year after year." The judges instructed establishments with permanent licenses to utilize existing stocks while disallowing the sale of fresh stock.

The court reduced the number of temporary licences in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by as much as 50 percent. Temporary licences for the festival in Delhi were capped at 500.

India Today reported in October last year that the judges found merit in the argument by the lawyer for the kids. He had submitted that the ban was lifted by the court “precisely before...Diwali season, rendering it entirely without effect as it sustained for the 10-month period when large-scale bursting of fireworks does not take place."

Agreeing with the lawyer’s premise, the court had then said Delhi/NCR had witnessed a huge spike in air pollution during and after Diwali. Smog had enveloped the region for three days, with pollutants 30 times above permissible limits. The judges said, “It leads to closing the schools, and the authorities are compelled to take various measures on emergent basis, when faced with health emergency situation.”

However, the ban was ignored pretty much entirely. Reports indicate that the use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR was high during Diwali in 2017. An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment of data available from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the average PM2.5 concentration during Diwali, and the morning after (i.e, between 12pm on October 19 and 12am on October 20) was 397 microgramme per cubic metre.

That was 6.6 times higher than the safe limit. In fact, it shot into the ‘emergency’ zone. A day prior, on October 18, the 24-hour average number was at 184.

According to a report by two US-based health research institutes, India’s poor air quality causes over one million premature deaths every year. A 2018 report by the World Health Organization claimed that fourteen of the world’s 15 most polluted cities, in terms of the 2.5 particulate matter concentration, are in India.

A report by Quartz said that in 2015, 25 lakh Indians succumbed to ailments caused by air pollution. The report further claims that that such pollution reduces the average lifespan of Indians by an estimated 1.5 years.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index was rated ‘very poor’ even yesterday - the average reading of particulate matter 2.5, at 9 am, was 318, according to data from SAFAR, or the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Fireworks manufacturers have always disagreed with the ban. They argue that crackers alone cannot be blamed for the pollution during Diwali, and an entire industry must not be shut down. They claim the pollution in Delhi is also the result of other factors - pollution from vehicles, construction dust and burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states.

A toxic smog, which is a mixture of all of these pollutants and winter fog, envelopes vast swathes of land across the northern plains, posing a massive health hazard across a densely populated area teeming with millions of people.

So what’s new this year?

The central government has opposed a full ban, arguing that conditions could instead be imposed on manufactures and the sale of high-decibel firecrackers. The Tamil Nadu government had also supported a restrained use of firecrackers but not a blanket ban. Sivakasi, in Tamil Nadu, is a major hub for the production of firecrackers.

In what seems like a compromise between the centre and the judiciary, the Supreme Court today refused to impose a blanket ban on sale of firecrackers. The two judges said there is a need to strike a balance between the right to health of citizens, and the right to carry on trade by fireworks manufacturers.

They said Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution applies to both segments of people and they need to maintain a balance while considering a countrywide ban on firecrackers. Justice Sikri said, “We have tried to strike a balance among various stakeholders. The Centre's suggestions have been incorporated.”

The court has allowed the sale of fireworks, but on the condition that such firecrackers meet low emission and decibel standards. The Hindustan Times reported that the court instructed the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, or PESO, to grant clearances to crackers only if they meet noise and emission standards.

The order made it clear that the existing stock of crackers would become redundant. The court also put the ball back in the centre’s court, asking the government to suggest measures that can curb pollution and the adverse effect of firecrackers on the public’s health.

In another new decision, the judges also banned the online sale of firecrackers. They placed the responsibility of this prohibition squarely on e-commerce companies to ensure there is no violation of the order. It also directed that it would hold local police officers personally liable in cases of violations of the court order. The officers would be hauled up for contempt.

While such an intervention over firecrackers is nothing new for Delhi, this is the first time that all of India will be celebrating Deepavali with such restrictions.

The Supreme Court suggested the production of what it called “green crackers”. It also recommended that the AAP government in Delhi try community cracker bursting. The court also suggested a freeze on the production of series crackers, laris or lars, as additional measures to curb pollution during Deepavali.

According to some estimates, lars or laris or laad, strings of 1,000 or more crackers, can be as dangerous as smoking over 270 cigarettes. Some analysts claim that the black-coloured pellet, which spews out a 'snake' when lit, can be as harmful inhaling smoke from as 464 cigarettes.

Today’s judgment largely agrees with the Ministry of Environment's affidavit that recommended measure to deal with the pollution problem at large, and also chalked out short-term measures to combat pollution during Diwali.

The centre had suggested collaborating with institutions like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the National Environment Engineering Research Institute, PESO, CPCB, etc. to deal with Diwali’s pollution. It also proposed the use of reduced emission firecrackers or improved firecrackers.

These are what the centre described as “low emission sound and light emitting functional crackers with PM reduction by 30-35 percent, and significant reduction in nitrogen oxide and Sulphur dioxide due to in-situ water generation as dust suppressant and low cost due usage of low cost oxidants”.

Vijay Panjwani, lawyer for the Central Pollution Control Board, told the media, “...all state pollution boards and the Central Pollution Control Board will regulate and measure the particulate matter 2.5, and PM 10, in the air, seven days ahead and after Diwali.”