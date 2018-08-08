Podcast | A Dravidian sun sets as M Karunanidhi passes away

It’s the end of an era in Indian politics today. One of the most well known leaders in India, and one of the most important individuals in Tamil Nadu’s political history, M Karunanidhi, died on August 7, aged 94. And a celebration of his life - with all its ups and downs - is our story of the day. My name is Rakesh, and you are listening to Moneycontrol.

Karunanidhi, the man in the thick framed glasses who was synonymous with the DMK and with Dravidian politics, had been a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s politics for almost 50 years. He was elected chief of the DMK, or Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in 1969.

He had gained some prominence in the late 1930s during an anti-Hindi agitation and, by age 33 in 1957, he had been elected to the state assembly from Kulithalai, a town in Karur district. A quick learner with the gift of the gab, he became the deputy leader of the opposition within five years. When Annadurai, the then chief minister died in 1969, Karunanidhi was made chief minister and leader of the DMK, a post he held till the end of his life. Karunanidhi served another four terms as CM in the course of his career.

Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924, in the Thirukkuvalai, a village in Thanjavur district to a farming family. He was named Daksinamoorthy by his family. During his childhood, he experienced inequalities of caste-based hierarchies in rural Tamil Nadu, and this would define his political career. He dropped out of school after class five but was inspired by Periyar EV Ramaswamy and the Self Respect Movement. As a consequence, he became politically active pretty early in life. He worked with the student wing of Periyar’s political outfit Dravidar Kazhagam. He even worked on Periyar’s magazine Kudi Arasu.

Periyar’s lieutenant, CN Annadurai, split from the DK on the issue of a separate Tamil country. He formed a party named DMK in 1949, with which Karunanidhi found common cause. He followed Annadurai to the DMK.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Karunanidhi became a successful screenwriter in the Tamil film industry. His first film as screenwriter was 1947’s Rajakumari starring MG Ramachandran.

This marked the start of a friendship with the famous actor, which would eventually turn into a famous political rivalry. Karunanidhi’s big success as a screenwriter came with 1950’s Manthiri Kumari, again starring MGR. But his most notable film is 1952’s Parasakthi, which was also the debut film of actor Sivaji Ganesan. It gained some notoriety for its portrayal of Brahmins but became scored big at the box office. Some other prominent films he penned include 1952’s Panam and 1960’s Thangarathnam.

These films addressed socially progressive subjects like widow remarriage, as well as the untouchability and the zamindari system that were rampant in those times. He would eventually write the screenplays for around 75 films. He was also quite prolific in his other creative pursuits like plays, poetry, novels, biographies and song lyrics.

TKS Elangovan, Rajya Sabha MP and Organisation Secretary of the DMK, estimates that “If you put all of his writings together, they would probably run into two to three lakh pages.”

Through that period, Karunanidhi’s oratory and his now famous wit won him many admirers, and he grew in popularity. He also possessed another important skill - predicting and picking up the public discourse, and weaving a careful political line along it.

In 1965, Tamil Nadu saw a popular anti-Hindi wave against the central government’s act replacing English with Hindi as an official language. Cashing on this, the DMK rode to power in 1967, forming a coalition government. Ironically, Annadurai’s mentor Periyar’s party Dravidar Kazhagam campaigned for the Congress party during that election against the DMK. Periyar had earlier called the 15th August, India’s independence day, a time for mourning. He opposed the Congress party, and even quit it in 1925 because he believed it served the interest of Brahmins. Annadurai had broken ranks with Ramaswamy because he wanted to participate in the electoral process to bring about change.

On 14th January 1969, under CN Annadurai’s government, Madras State was renamed Tamil Nadu. At this time, Karunanidhi was heading five ministries - Public Works, Highways, Transport, Ports and Minor Irrigation. The sitting chief minister died on February 3rd, and Karunanidhi was made chief minister on 10th February. He was also made leader of the DMK, a post left empty in honor of Periyar during Annadurai’s time.

Three years later, Karunanidhi sacked from the party his friend of 27 years, MG Ramachandran. This act determined Karunanidhi’s career for the next 15 years. MGR and Karunanidhi had a falling out over the DMK chief’s style of functioning. The two would become bitter rivals in the field of politics. The DMK, and Karunanidhi in particular, mocked MGR’s party as filmi and even commented in his ancestry. MGR repeatedly claimed Karunanidhi was tainted but said almost everyone else in the DMK was clean. When MGR broke away to form Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or ADMK. This would later become All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK. The DMK government went so far as to direct police action against the ADMK, including slapping nine defamation cases against MGR.

In 1975, the DMK, and Karunanidhi, was the only ruling party to oppose the emergency imposed by prime minister Indira Gandhi. K Balakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said, “Nobody dared to impose all those anti-democratic measures in Tamil Nadu for six months. That was because of Karunanidhi.”

Consequently, his government was dismissed and DMK leaders arrested and incarcerated until the end of the emergency in 1977.

After the emergency was lifted, elections were held in Tamil Nadu in 1977 and the AIADMK came to power. MGR then dominated Tamil Nadu’s politics for next 10 years, until his demise in 1987.

However, after Ramachandran dies, Karunanidhi famously said, “I am overcome with shock and melancholy on hearing that my dear friend Dr MGR has passed away. The memories of us staying in Coimbatore in the same house, exchanging views on politics and society, working together in the film world—our friendship maturing to the point of us serving in the same movement—cannot be forgotten and will forever remain green.” This indicates a personal warmth that somehow survived the rancour of fractious Dravidian politics. Indeed, when MGR had taken ill in 1984, Karunanidhi wrote his old cohort a letter, urging him to get back on his feet, and signed off saying, “Ever your friend, Mu. Ka.”

And while it flies in the face of future public antagonism against Jayalalitha, this surprising civility was a trait appreciated by more than one detractor. S Gurumurthy tweeted on Karunanidhi’s death: “In Karunanidhi's demise TN politics has lost the ablest & most strategic mind. I admired his capacity to face serial defeats without allowing party to weaken. He respected even those who he differed from. Example: He said his bitterest critic Cho was his best friend.”

Karunanidhi came back to power after MGR’s death but his government was dismissed by the centre following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. An investigation found him guilty of abetting the LTTE which claimed credit for the assassination. However, the final report contained no such mentions. Karunanidhi is on record stating that Prabhakaran was his good friend but also said India cannot forgive the LTTE for assassinating Rajiv Gandhi.

During this time came the incident that would be a determining factor in Tamil Nadu politics for over 20 years. In 1989, Karunanidhi, who was chief minister and finance minister, stood in the assembly to present the budget. As he did so, his rival Jayalalitha accused the Tamil Nadu chief minister of tapping her phone. Chaos followed and the house was adjourned. As Jayalalitha was leaving the assembly, Durai Murugan, the public works minister, blocked her path and clutched her sari. This incident cemented the image of Jayalalitha and hurt the image Karunanidhi had carefully nurtured over the decades.

He would come back to power again in 1996 after a resounding victory over AIADMK’s Jayalalitha. And this trading of the state’s throne would go on. His party lost to her in 2001.

Karunanidhi was arrested in a late night raid on his house on charges of alleged corruption. Videos showed the old Karunanidhi being dragged by police, triggering protests across the state. One couldn’t help but feel that the insult Jayalalitha suffered in 1989 was being avenged.

Then, it was Jayalalitha’s turn to lose in 2006 and the Kalaignar was back in power. The hostility between Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha was just as bitter as his rivalry with MGR, if not more. Only, his rivalry with Jayalalitha had none of the undercurrents of lapsed friendship that he shared with MGR. It was bitter political feuding.

However, the DMK lost the next two elections, in 2011 and 2016, to the AIADMK. He bore the humiliation of the 2G scam which saw his daughter Kanimozhi imprisoned, and, chastened, sought refuge in writing. In his 90s, he wrote a play on 11th century philosopher Ramanujar!

In all, Karunanidhi became chief minister of Tamil Nadu fives times, serving as chief minister for over 20 years. He was elected to the state assembly 13 times between 1957 and 2016!

One could surmise that the young Dakshinamoorthy who quit studies at around age 10 and found success as Karunanidhi, and would be christened Kalaignar, meaning scholar of the arts, lived a full life before dying at age 94.

He helped shape the political landscape of one of the most influential states in India. He oversaw the execution of progressive social welfare schemes in his state. TKS Elangovan recalls: "He has been a source for many schemes of the central government. For instance, share of property for the women folk in the family was a legislation which was brought by him, and the central government adopted it subsequently."

But above all, Muthuvel Karunanidhi was a politician who excelled at his craft for nearly five decades. Media reports have described him variously - astute, sharp, strategic and a man of conviction. Balakrishnan says, "He brought that conviction into his politics. We had differences, but he commanded respect...despite that."

His legacy seems safe for now with his son MK Stalin, who assumed leadership of the party’s daily functioning since Karunanidhi’s health deteriorated. Stalin has a challenger in the form of hs older sibling MK Alagiri. While Alagiri was expelled from the DMK, it remains to be seen how things will play out after the Kalaignar’s passing. The 2019 general elections will be the first time Tamil Nadu goes into an election bereft of larger than life leaders who capture the public’s imagination. For a state where politics are so personality-oriented, this is a fascinating period of flux when new leaders could emerge.

Karunanidhi will be laid to rest by the side of his mentor CN Annadurai at Marina beach in Chennai. His casket bears the words, "The Man who never rested is now resting."