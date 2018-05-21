PNB scam: Former MD Usha Ananthasubramanian was aware of fraud, says CBI

The top management of Punjab National Bank, including former MD and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian were in the know of “fraudulent” dealings with diamond merchant Nirav Modi but kept "misleading" the RBI, according to the charge sheet filed by the CBI.

The charge sheet mentions that the bank officials ignored the central bank’s circulars seeking audits on cybersecurity and SWIFT infrastructure.

“The Reserve Bank of India had issued circular dated 03.08.2016, caution advice dated 10.08.2016 and circular dated 25.11.2016. Circular dated 3.08.2016 deals with cyber security controls and SWIFT operations of the banks wherein RBI advised the banks to get the SWIFT infrastructure audited comprehensively and to ensure strict vigil on the transaction made through SWIFT,” the chargesheet states.

“In 10.08.2016 letter, RBI clearly had mentioned about a similar instance of issuance of fraudulent letters of comfort and had cautioned the banks to ensure that their staff abide by their internal instruction. However, this circular and caution letter to the notice of Usha, and Executive Directors KV Brahmaji Rao, Sanjiv Sharan and Nehal Ahad. Ahad prepared misleading reply which was sent on 31.10.2016 and after getting it approved by Sharan. In this reply, they clearly mentioned that all outward SWIFT messages are being sent only after making entry in CBS and mentioned that without entering in CBS, no financial SWIFT can be done,” the charge sheet reads.

In the investigation, the CBI found that the PNB management sent a letter to RBI without any basis and it is kind of “misleading reply”. The agency found that no action taken reports were obtained from field units nor any visit was conducted to PNB Brady House till December 2017, according to the CBI chargesheet.

The 12,000-page charge sheet further claimed that a similar fraud was detected in 2016 following which the RBI took up the issue and issued circulars to all banks. "The accused PNB officials, including Ananthasubramanian and others, were aware of this fraud involving PNB Dubai and the Indian Overseas Bank Chandigarh and yet they did not take any corrective action and remained silent spectators.

This facilitated continuance of the fraud resulting in wrongful loss to the PNB," it said. From August 2015 to May 2017, when Ananthasubramanian was the MD and CEO of the PNB, relevant circulars, caution notices and urgent questionnaires issued by the RBI were brought to her notice and she dealt with the same, the CBI said.

Investigation revealed that senior officials of Firestar was not only party to conspiracy but also was instrumental in concealing incriminating documents, articles relevant to the case in the office of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in Mumbai. It is also in evidence that senior officials of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s firms regularly visited head office of PNB to meet senior PNB officials, the CBI said.

Also, the CBI said that investigation revealed Diamond R US, a partnership firm led by Nirav Modi and Choksi “had opened a current account in PNB Brady Branch in 11.02.1998”. As per documents submitted to the bank, the partners of the firm were Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, the charge sheet states adding that Hemant Bhatt “was introduced as an authorized signatory in this account by Nirav Modi” in a letter dated March 02, 1998.