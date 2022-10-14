PNB inks pact with Indian Army for Agniveers

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to provide specially designed products to the Agniveers under the bank’s exclusive scheme ’PNB AGNI RAKSHAK’.

This scheme includes personal accidental insurance, air-accidental insurance covering all Agniveers along with zero balance salary account with sweep facility, internet banking and alerts, etc, the bank said in a statement.

The agreement to this effect was signed between the bank and Indian Army. The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as ’Agniveers’.