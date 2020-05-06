App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance signs pact with IIT-Delhi to develop PPE kits for healthcare workers

Under the agreement, the PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) will support research and development of a unique prototype material to be used in manufacturing sustainable (washable and reusable) PPE surgical gowns and masks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with IIT-Delhi for developing sustainable and reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

The PPE kits developed will then be supplied to government hospitals, PNBHFL said in a release.

In managing patients afflicted with the highly-contagious COVID-19, healthcare workers rely heavily on PPE kits in protecting themselves from being infected or infecting others.

But a shortage of PPE kits is exposing doctors, nurses and other frontline workers to the risk of infection while caring for COVID-19 patients.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #IIT Delhi #India #PNB Housing Finance #PPE

