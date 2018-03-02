App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB hikes lending rates by 15 bps to 8.30%

The scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday raised its lending rate by 15 basis points to 8.30 percent with immediate effect.

PTI
 
 
The scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday raised its lending rate by 15 basis points to 8.30 percent with immediate effect.

The New Delhi-based lender also increased its retail and build deposit rates by up 45 basis points on various maturities.

The move comes in the same day when the industry leader SBI increased the lending rates by 20 bps to 8.15 percent.

Also read — SBI raises interest rates on bank FD and home loans: What should you do?

The one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) was earlier at 8.15 per cent.

The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month rates were raised by 15 basis points to 7.80 percent, 7.95 percent, 8.10 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively, PNB said in a statement.

The lender also increased its retail and bulk term deposits by up to 45 basis points. For retail deposits maturing in one-year to three-year, rate has been increased by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent from 6.50 percent.

The bulk deposits for one year maturity has been increased to 6.75 percent from 6.50 percent.

#Economy #India #PNB

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

