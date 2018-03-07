App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB head Sunil Mehta likely to appear before SFIO on Wednesday

As part of the investigation, the SFIO has issued summons to heads of over 30 banks that have exposure to companies of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has summoned PNB managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta for recording of his statement in connection with the Rs 12,700-crore fraud at the bank, and he is expected to appear tomorrow, officials said on Tuesday.

The SFIO, which is the investigating arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, earlier today recorded statements of senior officials of private sector lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank in connection with its probe into the alleged scam at the Punjab National Bank.

As part of the investigation, the SFIO has issued summons to heads of over 30 banks that have exposure to companies of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

With Axis Bank and ICICI Bank complying with the SFIO summons, other lenders are likely to follow the suit.

related news

"We have summoned Mehta (the head of the beleaguered bank) and he is expected to appear before us tomorrow," said an SFIO official.

A team from Axis Bank, led by deputy managing director V Srinivasan and executives from the trade and transactions department, today went to the SFIO's office.

On February 14, PNB had said it detected fraudulent transactions worth USD 1.77 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) at one of its branches in Mumbai.

The lender on February 27, however, said the amount of fraudulent transactions could be Rs 1,300 crore more.

The transactions were carried by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi by acquiring fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoU) from the lender's Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The CBI has so far arrested over a dozen of persons, including former and current officials of PNB and companies related to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

tags #Current Affairs #India #PNB #PNB fraud #Sunil Mehta

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC