App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB collected Rs 268 crore as ATM transaction charges, annual maintenance fee in FY20

The public sector lender collected Rs 152.88 crore from customers by levying annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards. While Rs 115.21 crore was garnered by way of levying a fee on ATM transactions, the bank said in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank collected around Rs 268 crore as ATM transaction charges and annual maintenance fee on debit cards during 2019-20 fiscal, according to an RTI reply.

The public sector lender collected Rs 152.88 crore from customers by levying annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards.

While Rs 115.21 crore was garnered by way of levying a fee on ATM transactions, the bank said in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

Close

In response to a query about the AMC on debit cards, New Delhi-based PNB said, "AMC for Punjab National Bank is Rs 150 per year plus taxes (for classic, platinum and international debit cards). AMC for Kisan Credit Cards, Mudra, PMJDY and cards issued under other government schemes is nil."

related news

To a query about the amount that was collected in 2019-20 from customers for not maintaining minimum average balance, the lender said that there is no provision for charging penalty on the non-maintenance monthly average balance in PNB.

However, the bank denied any information on the positions vacant and how many positions were sanctioned as on April-end 2020.

"The information sought is not specific which does not come under the definition of 'information' as provided u/s 2 (f) of RTI Act, 2005," PNB said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #ATM #banking #Business #India #Punjab National Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.