PNB case: ED appeals to court to issue NBAs against Nirav Modi, others

The Enforcement Directorate today appealed to a special court here to take cognisance of its charge sheet and issue non-bailable warrants against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his family members in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case. The agency had last month filed a 12,000 page-charge sheet in the court against Nirav Modi and 23 others, including his father Deepak Modi, sister Purvi Mehta, brother-in-law Maiank Mehta, brother Neeshal Modi and another relative Nehal Modi.

The ED has charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam case.

During the proceeeding today, ED's counsel Hiten Venegaonkar appealed to special PMLA court judge Salman Azmee to take cognisance of the charge sheet and issue non-bailable warrants against Modi as well other accused persons, including those from his family.

The court said it would pass its order on June 12.

Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him.