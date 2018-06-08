App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB case: ED appeals to court to issue NBAs against Nirav Modi, others

The Enforcement Directorate today appealed to a special court here to take cognisance of its charge sheet and issue non-bailable warrants against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his family members in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate today appealed to a special court here to take cognisance of its charge sheet and issue non-bailable warrants against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his family members in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case. The agency had last month filed a 12,000 page-charge sheet in the court against Nirav Modi and 23 others, including his father Deepak Modi, sister Purvi Mehta, brother-in-law Maiank Mehta, brother Neeshal Modi and another relative Nehal Modi.

The ED has charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam case.

During the proceeeding today, ED's counsel Hiten Venegaonkar appealed to special PMLA court judge Salman Azmee to take cognisance of the charge sheet and issue non-bailable warrants against Modi as well other accused persons, including those from his family.

The court said it would pass its order on June 12.

Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.