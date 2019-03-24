App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

PMSYM scheme: Govt eyes over 1 crore enrolments by April-end

The PMSYM scheme provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 for unorganised sector workers from the age of 60 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government is expecting to cross 1 crore enrolments by April-end under the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM) Yojna -- a pension scheme for unorganised sector workers, a senior official has said.

The PMSYM scheme provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 for unorganised sector workers from the age of 60 years. The scheme was launched last month.

"We have already enrolled 25.36 lakh unorganised sector workers under the PMSYM scheme so far. We are enroling about one lakh subscribers every day. We are hopeful that we would be able to enrol a total of one crore subscribers by end of April, 2019," Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC SPV) told PTI.

The enrolments under the PMSYM are being carried out by Common Services Centres across the country, which are run by the CSC SPV.

related news

Out of 3.19 crore CSCs in India, 2.99 crore centres spread across 36 states and union territories are enrolling informal sector workers under the pension scheme launched by the government last month. The scheme came into effect from February 15, 2019.

Tyagi further said that the enrolment per day under this pension scheme will increase eventually with rising awareness levels among the targeted informal sector workers as well as those who engage them for routine works. "We are hopeful that we would be able to enrol five crore workers under this scheme by December this year."

The government in the Union Budget 2019-20 set a target of enroling ten crore workers under the scheme in the next five years.

"The CSC SPV is carrying out campaigns urging people to voluntarily register their workers like housemaids, drivers and helpers to avail this scheme. All CSC SPV employees employed in its headquarters have registered at least one of their domestic workers/helpers under the PMSYM and are also paying their monthly contributions," Tyagi said.

Any informal sector worker of the age of 18 year to 40 year can enrol for this pension scheme. The monthly insurance premium ranges from Rs 55 at the age of 18 years to Rs 200 at the age of 40 years. The central government is making equal contributions for these workers under the scheme.

Tyagi was of the view that the target of enroling 10 crore informal workers under the scheme in the next five years would not be a tall order once the awareness levels increase in coming days.

He, however, said that one difficulty before the CSC SPV is that there unavailability of database of these informal sector workers as it poses difficulty in approaching them directly.

The CSC SPV is in touch with various state governments seeking data of unorganised sector workers to speed up process. It has already tied up with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra for getting database of these workers.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 11:40 am

tags #India #PMSYM

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Charisma, Connect and a Calculated Risk: Can Priyanka Gandhi Change th ...

Drinking Orange Juice Daily May Keep Strokes at Bay

'Only in Kerala' Says Twitter as Clip of Dancing Crowd Making Way for ...

Bru Voters in Relief Camps to Vote in Special Polling Booths

Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Mis ...

Indian Naval Crew Has Rescued More Than 192 People in Cyclone-hit Moza ...

Digvijaya from Bhopal, Surprise for Chhindwara: Congress' Midnight Lis ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's All About Quality Cinema

On World Tuberculosis Day, PM Modi Says Centre and State Govts Working ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Captain Marvel knocks off Guardians, Winter Soldier to become 10th top ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarak ...

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Sergio Ramos helps Spain edge past Norway; Moise ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir K ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter ta ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor sha ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.