PM's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme has brought silent revolution in India: Delhi LG V K Saxena

Apr 30, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, "Mann ki Baat", has brought a silent revolution in the country.

Saxena, along with several intellectuals, Padma awardees, sanitation workers and anganwadi helpers, listened to a live broadcast of the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Mann ki Baat is a unique programme in the world. Through this programme, his (Modi's) straight talk and visions have left an indelible mark. We heard our prime minister today. Like always, he presented his new ideas and the hopes and ambitions of the society's last person in front of us," the LG said after the broadcast.

He said at a time when people are using new means of communication, the prime minister is interacting with people through radio, which is no ordinary feat.