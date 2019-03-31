App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

'PM's Kisan scheme idea taken from 'Rythu Bandhu of TRS govt'

Though Modi campaigned in Telangana, it would not help the BJP, said TRS working president K T Rama Rao.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The TRS on March 30 claimed that the idea of the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman farmers' scheme was copied from the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme of the TRS government in Telangana.

"Yesterday, he (Modi) came (to Telangana) and said about our Chief Minister that, he (Rao) claimed my (Modi) schemes to be his. I am asking Modi ji, where did the idea of Rythu Bandhu come from? Is it not from KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao)? Is it not from the scheme that KCR gave to our Telangana farmers?," Telangana TRS working president K T Rama Rao said.

"The idea of PM Kisan (farmers scheme), is it not given by KCR? Have you not copied it?," Rao who addressed road shows in support of TRS candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, said.

Though Modi campaigned in Telangana, it would not help the BJP, he claimed. Modi addressed a BJP campaign rally at Mahabubnagar on March 29.

On comments of BJP and Congress leaders that comprehensive development was possible only with national parties, Rama Rao claimed there are no national parties in the true sense of the term as neither BJP nor Congress was in a position to win substantial number of seats among the six southern states.

He demanded to know why development, as expected,had not taken place in the country, though Congreses and BJP had ruled the country for long years. The TRS, he said, can ensure a better deal for Telangana if it wins 16 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats (leaving Hyderabad held by TRS ally AIMIMs president Asaduddin Owaisi), he said.

He suggested that other non-Congress, non-BJP parties, including Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh could join hands with TRS post-Lok Sabha elections to increase its strength.

TRS is going it alone in the Lok Sabha polls, to be held in Telangana in the first phase on April 11.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 07:36 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Telangana #TRS

