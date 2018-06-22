App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMO turns down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s fourth request for a meeting

The Kerala chief minister-led all party delegation had sought a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the disparities in ration allocation to the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday denied an appointment sought by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and an all-party delegation, according to a report by News18.

The delegation had sought an appointment to meet PM Modi to discuss the disparities in ration allocation to the state.

Incidentally, this is the fourth time the PMO has refused to give an appointment to Vijayan.

The PMO instead asked Vijayan and the delegation to discuss the issue with Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, if needed.

The chief minister’s office will not be meeting Paswan, according to a report by The News Minute.

According to The News Minute report, the CMO had sought an appointment on June 16 and June 21, both of which were turned down.

The PMO had also refused to meet a delegation from the southern state on November 24, 2016, when Vijayan had sought a meeting to discuss the central government’s demonetisation move.

In March 2017, Vijayan had again sought an appointment with the prime minister to discuss the budgetary allocation made to Kerala.

Vijayan is currently visiting Delhi to attend the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s central committee meeting.

In 2016, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to discontinue subsidy supply of food grains to Above Poverty Line (APL) families. The assembly had also urged the Centre to retain the existing quota of the state.

According to the state’s minister for food and civil supplies P Thilothaman, the Centre’s move would affect over 62 lakh APL families in Kerala, according to a PTI report.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Narendra Modi #Pinarayi Vijayan #Politics

