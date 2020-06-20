PMO clarifies Modi's ‘no intrusion’ remark, says China tried erecting structures across LAC

A day after convening an all-party meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office released a statement clarifying remarks made by him after the meeting concluded.

PMO in a statement dated June 20, said, "Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister. Modi was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In fact, he specifically emphasized that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC."

"As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions," it added.

The Prime Minister Office further said that Modi's remark that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC was a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces.

"The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day," it said, adding that 'the government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.'