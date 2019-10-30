App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMO acts as role model for others, PM Modi to staff

Modi enthused the staff to take stock of what has happened in the previous year and strive to achieve greater heights in the coming year, a statement from the PMO said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30 told his staff that the Prime Minister's Office acts as a role model for the entire government machinery and it inspires and leads the way for various ministries.

Addressing the PMO staff at a 'Diwali milan' programme at his residence here, Modi lauded them and said the transformative work done by the government has been possible because of their hard work and continuous effort.

He enthused the staff to take stock of what has happened in the previous year and strive to achieve greater heights in the coming year, a statement from the PMO said.

Close

The prime minister said that PMO acts as a role model for the entire government and added that it not only executes but also inspires and leads the way.

related news

The prime minister urged the staff to be an inspiration to the rest of the government with their work ethics and commitment. He outlined the goals that should be fulfilled before India celebrates its 75th year of independence in 2022.

Modi celebrated Diwali with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. He also addressed air force and army personnel at the Pathankot air base in Punjab.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PMO

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.