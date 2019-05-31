App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA case: Robert Vadra skips Friday ED date; summoned again on June 4

The agency has now asked him to appear next week on June 4 to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, May 31 skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said. They said Vadra has cited bad health as the reason for missing the date.

The agency has now asked him to appear next week on June 4 to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case, they said.

Vadra was grilled for about five hours May 30 when the investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Close

The businessman made public comments on social media on Thursday saying it was the 11th time he appeared before probe agencies and has been subjected to 70 hours of questioning so far.

related news

"I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," Vadra said.

Vadra has appeared before the ED multiple times in connection with this case and also in another criminal money laundering cases related to alleged irregularities of land allotment in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The agency recently sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to him and also opposed his plea for foreign travel.

A court Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order to allow Vadra to travel abroad or not.

The ED had told the Delhi High Court that it required Vadra's custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave relief to the high-profile businessman.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency had told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth five million GBP and the other valued at four million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch-hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.
First Published on May 31, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Robert Vadra

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.