App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA case: Delhi court reserves for June 3 order on Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on May 29 reserved for June 3 its order on application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad. Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons.

ED said the probe is at a crucial stage.

"His custodial interrogation is required and may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is routine medical check up," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

The ED also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who was in London.

Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
First Published on May 29, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #ED #India #Robert Vadra

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.