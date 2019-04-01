App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA case: Court directs Robert Vadra not to leave country, grants anticipatory bail

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed him not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses and join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Robert Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed Monday not to leave the country without prior permission by a Delhi court which granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed him not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses and join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

The court asked Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the like amount.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

related news

In its order granting the relief, the court noted the submissions made by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Vadra, that the accused has joined the probe as and when called by the investigating officer.

It also noted that there was no allegation that the accused at any point of time had tampered with evidence or influenced any witness in the present case. The case of ED is mainly based on documentary evidence, it said.

The court also observed that Vadra's office premises were searched on December 7 and 8, 2019 and voluminous documents, nearly 20,000 pages, were seized.

It further noted that he had filed application for anticipatory bail on February 1 and on February 6 he was directed to join the investigation.

"The accused has joined the probe as and when called by the investigating officer. Vadra had joined the investigation on nine occasions from February 6 to March 8 and has been interrogated for about 58 hours and answered the questions put to him," it said.

"Further, it is also noted that accused is having permanent residence in Delhi and has deep roots in society, his family is based in India and his properties are also situated in India," the court added.

The judge said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances, I consider it to be a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail. Thus, in the event of arrest, the applicant shall be released on bail on furnishing personal bond in sum of Rs 5 lakh with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the investigating officer."

ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and Nitesh Rana had opposed Vadra's application, saying he was "needed to be dealt with custodial interrogation and that there was a risk of tampering with the investigation".

Rana had told the court that there was fresh evidence in the case, including the e-mail trail in which the purchase and renovation of the London-based property was discussed.

"The anticipatory bail needs to be dismissed. Robert Vadra needs to be dealt with custodial interrogation," ED had told the court.

ED's lawyer A R Aditya had accused Vadra of politicising the matter.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP and a co-accused in the case.

It noted that it was clear from record that the present case was registered on the basis of Black Money Act (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act regarding which a complaint had already been filed against Sanjay Bhandari (arms-dealer) and the proceeds of crime allegedly relate to the said offence.

Therefore, the present complaint cannot be said to be extension of any case registered by the ED relating to properties of Vadra in Rajasthan, the court said.

In his application, Vadra has alleged that he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law".

The ED had alleged that Arora was a key person in the case and he was aware of the Vadra's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds.

According to ED, it lodged the money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It alleged that the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.

"This gives credence to the fact that Bhandari was not the actual owner of the property but it was beneficially owned by Vadra who was incurring expenditure on the renovation of this property," the ED had told the court.

ED said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each and six other flats.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #money laundering case #Robert Vadra

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even as Amit Shah Promises Mission-20 in Northeast, Can Citizenship Bi ...

Heartbroken After Losing Job, Man Rants at Sushma Swaraj on Twitter; U ...

Money Under 'NYAY' Scheme to be Deposited in A/C of Women, Says Rahul ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telang ...

UK Court Finds Indian-origin Man Guilty of Trying to Join ISIS

E-Buzz: Ranveer Inks A Musical Beginning

'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s ...

PM Modi Targets Sharad Pawar; NCP Hits Back With Advani Jibe

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Punjab lose three as Delhi domin ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.