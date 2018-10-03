PMK to hold protest against fuel price hike in Tamil Nadu

Pattali Makkal Katchi Wednesday said it would a hold protest demonstration on October 5 across Tamil Nadu to condemn the unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

PMK's founder leader Dr S Ramadoss will preside over the protest at Tindivanam and party president GK Mani will lead the stir here, a party release said.

"People should be apprised about the impact of the hike in petrol and diesel prices and they too should be exhorted to take part in the protest," a party release said.

The price of petrol today in Tamil Nadu is Rs 87.18 and diesel Rs 79.58 (per litre).