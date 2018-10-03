App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMK to hold protest against fuel price hike in Tamil Nadu

PMK's founder leader Dr S Ramadoss will preside over the protest at Tindivanam and party president GK Mani will lead the stir here, a party release said.

Pattali Makkal Katchi Wednesday said it would a hold protest demonstration on October 5 across Tamil Nadu to condemn the unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

"People should be apprised about the impact of the hike in petrol and diesel prices and they too should be exhorted to take part in the protest," a party release said.

The price of petrol today in Tamil Nadu is Rs 87.18 and diesel Rs 79.58 (per litre).
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 01:07 pm

