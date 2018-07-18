App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMEGP generated over 11.13 lakh jobs in last 3 yrs:Govt

The PMEGP is a credit linked subsidy scheme, for setting up of new micro-enterprises and to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas of the country through Khadi and Village Industries Commission, State Khadi & Village Industries Board and District Industries Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is estimated to have generated over 11,13,000 jobs during the three years to 2017-18, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said.

The PMEGP is a credit linked subsidy scheme, for setting up of new micro-enterprises and to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas of the country through Khadi and Village Industries Commission, State Khadi & Village Industries Board and District Industries Centre.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister further said that in order to revive the sick Khadi Institutions, KVIC implements ‘Strengthening of Infrastructure of Existing Weak Khadi Institutions and assistance for Marketing Infrastructure' scheme.

The minister, however, said that there is no plan to reopen the closed Khadi Gramodyog centres situated amongst different panchayats of the country.

He said various schemes have been implemented and progressive works done for the Khadi and Village Industries during the last three years.

Meanwhile sales performance of entire sector under Khadi and Village Industries has increased from Rs 41,894.56 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 60,451.28 crore in 2017-18, according to provisional details. In reply to another question, Singh stated that the new model Charkhas give good quality yarn and has enhanced wages of Khadi artisans.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.