PMC Bank fraud case: TV actor selling off jewellery to survive

When the Reserve Bank of India suddenly announced a cap on the amount that one can withdraw from their Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank accounts, it rocked many of its customers. Several people who have their entire life’s saving stashed in PMC Bank were affected by the diktat, one of them being TV actress Nupur Alankar.

Alankar, who is best known for her role in the popular TV serial Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, has been suffering from the aftermath of the Bank fraud case that surfaced in September. She is reportedly broke and has had to sell off her gold jewellery to sustain herself.

The Mumbai-based actress along with several other members of the entertainment industry has been battling financial crunches since, as per a report by The Times of India.

Alankar revealed in a recent interview that not only her, but her entire family is suffering due to the withdrawal limit since they all hold accounts with the PMC Bank.

She said: “I am facing a major financial crisis. I had accounts in other banks, too, which I transferred to this (PMC) bank a few years ago. Little did I know that my family members — mother, sister, husband, sister-in-law and father-in-law — and my life savings will be frozen like this.”

The actor, who has also worked in several other popular daily soap operas such as Phulwa, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Swaragini, added: “With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. I had to, in fact, borrow Rs 3,000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money.”

The RBI had put restrictions on withdrawals from PMC Bank on September 23, after it learned that the bank had been involved in financial irregularities and had also under-reported the loans it had doled out to real estate developer HDIL.