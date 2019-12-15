App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMC Bank depositors held after protest, CM Uddhav Thackeray assures all help

Thackeray met the depositors' delegation and assured them that his government will take necessary steps to ensure justice to the bank's customers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PMC Bank depositors meet CM Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@OfficeofUT)
PMC Bank depositors meet CM Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@OfficeofUT)

Over 50 depositors of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained by Mumbai Police, on December 15, after they protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, police said.

Later, Thackeray met a delegation of depositors of the troubled lender and assured that his government will take necessary steps to ensure justice to the bank's customers.

Nearly 500 depositors of the troubled bank initially gathered outside an office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) but they later headed towards 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra, in a bid to meet him, a police official said.

Close

They assembled outside the gate of Thackeray's residence, shouted slogans against the RBI and demanded that their delegation be allowed to meet the chief minister, the official said.

related news

"More than 50 protesters, including some women, were detained and taken to Kherwadi and BKC police stations," he said, adding they some of them were later let-off.

Thackeray heard their grievances and assured all help, an official release said.

"The government will take necessary steps to ensure justice to the bank depositors. My government will do all it can to cooperate with you," the CM told the delegation.

One of the depositors, Preetpal Singh, said since the last three months, they have been posting messages on the prime minister's twitter account to put forth their woes, but their miseries are yet to end.

Another depositor Vijayan Kurup said they will not oppose if the government wants to merge the troubled lender with another bank.

"We only want our money back," he added.

State minister Jayant Patil, on December 12, had said the government will take up concerns of the PMC Bank's depositors with the RBI.

The state finance minister, who had previously suggested that the PMC Bank be merged with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank, said he was told that linking of the two banks was not possible.

The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

The bank, over a long period of time, had given more than Rs 6,700 crore in loans to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), which is 73 per cent of its total advances, and which turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now bankrupt company.

Its total loans stand at around 9,000 crore and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crore. There have been massive protests across city from the PMC Bank depositors following the RBI action.

Twelve people, including top officials of the PMC Bank and HDIL, have so far been arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with the scam.

At least eight depositors, who had high quantum of money stuck with the bank, died in the last couple of months, including one who committed suicide.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 15, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #banking #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #PMC Bank #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.