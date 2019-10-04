PMC Bank crisis: Depositors threaten to boycott Maharashtra assembly election if issue not solved

The alleged scam of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank may adversely affect the Maharashtra assembly polls, as several people affected by the cash withdrawal limit have threatened to boycott the election if the issue is not resolved, News18 has reported.

According to the report, people of at least three residential complexes in the western suburbs of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai have launched a campaign to boycott the Maharashtra assembly polls and put up posters with the message -- ‘No Solution, No Vote’.

On September 23, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put regulatory restrictions on the bank after finding irregularities, and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL, with whom it has an exposure of a whopping 73 percent or Rs 6,500 crore of its total loan book of Rs 8,880 crore. The entire loan has been a non-performing asset (NPA) for the past two-three years.

The restriction included barring the bank from lending and accepting fresh deposits. It also superseded the board and the management of the bank and appointed an ex-RBI official as the administrator at the bank.

The RBI had initially set the withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000 per account but it was later increased to Rs 10,000 per account on September 26 for six months. On October 3, the reserve bank further enhanced the withdrawal limits to Rs 25,000 per account.

However, the limitation in cash withdrawals has sent shock waves among the depositors. Talking to the publication, the depositors complained that they could not pay their bills, file taxes and even provide wages of labour as they have their money deposited with PMC Bank.

Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said the banking system is sound and stable, and one incident at a cooperative bank should not be used to generalise the health of the entire financial system.

In a press conference on October 4 after the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, Das said, "So far as the RBI is concerned, I would like to make it very clear that the banking system remains sound and stable and there is no reason for any panic."