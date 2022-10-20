English
    PMAY (Urban) awards: Madhya Pradesh second in 'best performing state' category

    State Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra received the award on behalf of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' in Rajkot in Gujarat on Wednesday.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Real Estate

    Madhya Pradesh has achieved second rank in the country under the 'Best Performing State' category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme, an official said on Thursday.

    He also said the state has received awards in eight categories in the 'PMAY Awards-2021: 150 Days Challenge,' the official said.

    State Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra received the award on behalf of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' in Rajkot in Gujarat on Wednesday.

    Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri, MP principal secretary (urban development and housing) Manish Singh, commissioner Bharat Yadav and state mission director Shri Satendra Singh were also present at the event, the official informed.

    Dedicating the award to the people of the state and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, Singh hailed the efforts of employees and officials of the concerned department, adding that MP will remain a pioneer in implementing urban development schemes.

    "Madhya Pradesh shared the special category award with Gujarat in Best State for Convergence, with Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh in Best State for Conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Activity and with Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in Best Performing State Level Technical Cell (SLTC)," the official said.
