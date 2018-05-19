App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 19, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to visit Odisha on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26 and address a public meeting at Cuttack, BJP state president Basant Panda said here today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26 and address a public meeting at Cuttack, BJP state president Basant Panda said here today.

The Prime Minister's visit is being held on the occasion of the NDA government at the Centre completing four years in office, Panda said.

The NDA came to power on May 26, 2014.

Modi's visit is significant in wake of the state BJP's defeat in the recent Bijepur bypoll and certain urban polls, though the party had performed well in the last year's panchayat elections. Both the Lok Sabha polls and state Assembly election will be held next year.

A team of senior BJP leaders visited the venue of the prime minister's meeting, the Bali Jatra ground, at Cuttack on the bank of river Mahanadi last night, Panda said.

