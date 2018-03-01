App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to take part in golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville

On his maiden visit to Puducherry after assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township at neighbouring Villupuram district tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On his maiden visit to Puducherry after assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township at neighbouring Villupuram district tomorrow.

Arriving by a special flight at 10.40 am, Modi would first visit the Aurobindo Ashram here and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo. Modi will also visit the room where Aurobindo carried out his spiritual experiments, sources in the Ashram said.

Later, the Prime Minister would interact with children of Sri Aurobindo International School of Education and then proceed to Auroville by road to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the former French colony.

After spending nearly two hours in Auroville, he will return to Puducherry to address a public meeting organised by BJP's local unit. The international or universal project envisioned by the Mother of Aurobindo Ashram (Mirra Alfassa) is dedicated to the ideal of human unity.

Modi was earlier scheduled to visit Puducherry on February 24. Festoons, banners and lotus flags have been erected along the route which the Prime Minister would take. Security has been beefed up at all places in view of Modi's visit.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC