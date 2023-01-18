 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM to lay foundation stone, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 10,800 crore in Karnataka on January 18

Jan 18, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore.

This will be the second such visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive roadshow.

According to an official release, around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, and drinking water besides a National Highway development project.

Later, around 2.15 pm, Modi will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

The visit also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats which will go for polls by May.

Sharing details about the PM's visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernisation project that Modi will be inaugurating tomorrow is one of its kind in Asia, which is funded by both Centre and state government. It is a milestone in our irrigation. PM dedicating it will inspire us to take up more such projects." Further, noting that it has been a demand for four to five decades now to give title deeds to Lambani or Banjara community living in their habitations known as 'Tandas' and declaring them as revenue villages, he said, "In a large-scale event attended by the PM, title deeds will be given to them to ensure that they don't become nomads and there is official documents for their houses.