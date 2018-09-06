App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to launch Ayushman Bharat health scheme from Ranchi on September 23

In his statement from China, where he is on a tour with a delegation, Das said that it is a good fortune that the worlds biggest health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, will be launched by the Prime Minister from Ranchi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat, health scheme, from Ranchi on September 23, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said.

Besides the launch of the health scheme, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for new medical college in Koderma and Chaibasa and construction of Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in Ranchi, the statement said.

Restoration and renovation of Birsa Munda jail and starting converting it into Birsa Munda Museum and distribution of golden records (e-cards) among the beneficiaries are other programmes of the Prime Minister on the day, the statement said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:26 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #India #Narendra Modi

