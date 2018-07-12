PM to inaugurate new ASI headquarters today

The ASI's new headquarters at Tilak Marg here has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including energy efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new headquarters building of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) here today.
The ASI's new headquarters at Tilak Marg here has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including energy efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.It will include a central archaeological library with a collection of about 1.5 lakh books and journals, a brief statement issued by the PMO said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 08:16 am