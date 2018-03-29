App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 29, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to address 20,000 Swachhagrahis in Bihar's Motihari dist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Motihari on April 10 to take part in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations, a district official has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Motihari on April 10 to take part in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations, a district official has said.

Modi will address around 20,000 Swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness movement) - 10,000 from Bihar and the rest from other states - at Gandhi Maidan here on the occasion, East Champaran District Magistrate Raman Kumar told reporters yesterday.

The Bihar government had in April 2017 launched year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of Champaran Satyagraha movement of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi had launched his first agitation against the British rule here by protesting against the indigo cultivation order on farmers in 1917.

related news

"The Prime Minister's message to Swachhagrahis will be a trie tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) from the land of Champaran, especially on the occasion of the concluding ceremony of Satyagraha centenary celebrations," Kumar said.

All chief ministers and senior officials have been invited to the function. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh and other dignitaries are also set to attend the ceremony, he asserted.

"A tent city is being erected to accommodate the Swachhagrahis from other states. It will have boarding and toilet facilities. This is the first time a programme of such a huge magnitude is being organised in a small town (like Motihari)," he explained.

The DM also said that efforts are on to make the district open-defecation free (ODF) by April 10.

"More than 55 percent households in East Champaran have been declared ODF till date. The district officials are making efforts to achieve cent percent ODF status by April 10," Kumar added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.