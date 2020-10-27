PM SVANidhi scheme: PM Modi interacts with street vendors from UP, praises their honesty in loan repayments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing on October 27. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister hailed the banking staff for their hassle-free services to the street vendors. He held a brief conversation with three street vendors from Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi praised Arvind Maurya, a momo seller in Varanasi, for encouraging digital transaction by giving one free momo to those who wear masks and pay digitally.

Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) was launched by the government to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"Today is an important day for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said, adding that the scheme was announced on June 1 and, "no one thought the scheme could be implemented so quickly."

"Many played politics with the poor and spread the impression that the poor would not pay back loans. But the poor have once again presented an example of their honesty. Vendors are repaying their loans," the Prime Minister added.

As per a PMO statement, till date, over 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans have been disbursed.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 6 lakh applications have been filed, out of which about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans have been disbursed.

The scheme aims to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before March 24 this year in urban areas, including those from surrounding peri-urban and rural areas.

Under the Scheme, vendors can avail a loan of up to Rs 10,000, which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had in August launched a mobile app for urban local bodies to source loan applications from street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will conduct complete socio-economic profiling of the PM SVANidhi beneficiaries with an aim to facilitate them in other schemes such as PM Awas Yojana (Urban), Aayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and DAY-NULM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission), among others.