Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM slams Oppn, refers to Rahul's 'unwanted hug' at UP rally

Modi's reference was to the coming together of several opposition parties in support of the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP in Lok Sabha yesterday.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a dig at the "unwanted hug" he received from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Parliament and said the coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom.

The BJP-led NDA won the no-trust vote yesterday.

"We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace.

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: "There is not just one 'dal' (political party) but dal over dal resulting in "dal-dal" (marshy land) which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

