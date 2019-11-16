PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on November 16.

The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said.

"The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp.