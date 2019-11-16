PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev

The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on November 16.
"The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp.
"The temple should reflect the great Vedic traditions. Our expectations are that Ayodhya should become a centre of spiritual knowledge through the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ramdev added.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 08:51 pm