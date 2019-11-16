App
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev

The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on November 16.

The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said.

"The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp.

"The temple should reflect the great Vedic traditions. Our expectations are that Ayodhya should become a centre of spiritual knowledge through the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ramdev added.

First Published on Nov 16, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #Ayodhya case #Baba Ramdev #Supreme Court of India

