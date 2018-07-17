App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth functioning of Monsoon Session

The government claimed that the opposition parties had assured it of smooth functioning of Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought the cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting tomorrow. Addressing the leaders of various parties in the Parliament House, Modi asked them to raise their issues in the Houses as people expected them to do so.

The government claimed that the opposition parties had assured it of smooth functioning of Parliament.

"The prime minister today sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and a productive session. People expect Parliament to function and we all should ensure that," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition parties also raised the issue of not granting of reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in higher education.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, "We will not allow the House to function till an assurance is given by the government on the floor of the House on reservation to SCs and STs in higher eduction."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also raised the issue of alleged discrimination by the Centre against the Delhi government and hoped that the prime minister would address the issue.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.