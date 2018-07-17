PM seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth functioning of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought the cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting tomorrow. Addressing the leaders of various parties in the Parliament House, Modi asked them to raise their issues in the Houses as people expected them to do so.

The government claimed that the opposition parties had assured it of smooth functioning of Parliament.

"The prime minister today sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and a productive session. People expect Parliament to function and we all should ensure that," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition parties also raised the issue of not granting of reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in higher education.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, "We will not allow the House to function till an assurance is given by the government on the floor of the House on reservation to SCs and STs in higher eduction."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also raised the issue of alleged discrimination by the Centre against the Delhi government and hoped that the prime minister would address the issue.